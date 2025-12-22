Vice President JD Vance did not mince words when addressing the issue in an interview with UnHerd, directly naming those he believes have crossed that line. “Let me be clear. Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat s**t,” JD Vance said. “That’s my official policy as vice president of the United States.” The unusually sharp language underscored just how personally JD Vance views the attacks and how little patience he has for critics who target Usha Vance.

JD Vance singled out Nick Fuentes in particular for what he described as repeated and racially charged slights directed at the Second Lady. Those attacks have included Fuentes branding Usha Vance a “Jeet,” a term widely viewed as a derogatory reference to her Indian heritage. The vice president made clear that such comments were not only offensive but fundamentally corrosive to any serious political discourse.

The Usha Vance issue resurfaced after Fuentes revisited comments he made when JD Vance was chosen as Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate. At the time, Fuentes questioned Vance’s ideological loyalty, asking publicly, “Who is this guy, really? Do we really expect that the guy who has an Indian wife and named their kid Vivek is going to support white identity?” The remark drew renewed attention following Vance’s elevation to national office, prompting the vice president to respond more forcefully than he has in the past.

Vance framed the controversy as part of a broader problem that cuts across political and ideological lines. “Whether you’re attacking somebody because they’re white or because they’re black or because they’re Jewish, I think it’s disgusting,” he continued, signaling that his objection was not partisan but moral. He emphasized that racial or religious identity should never be weaponized against someone who did not choose a life in politics.

The vice president also took aim at comments made by Jen Psaki, now a podcaster, who previously speculated about Usha Vance’s private thoughts. Psaki said she often wondered what was “going on in the mind of [Vance’s] wife,” adding, “Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. Come over here. We’ll save you.” Vance and his allies viewed the remark as patronizing and invasive, suggesting it reduced his wife to a prop in a political narrative she never asked to join.

Usha Vance, a Yale-educated attorney and former law clerk, has consistently maintained a low public profile, focusing on family life while her husband navigates the demands of national office. Vance has repeatedly described her as a stabilizing force and has credited her with keeping their family grounded amid the pressures of public life.

The Usha Vance attacks have resonated beyond Washington, tapping into widespread concern about the increasingly personal nature of political attacks. Supporters praised JD Vance for drawing a clear boundary, while even some critics acknowledged that targeting a politician’s spouse crosses a line.

For JD Vance, the message was unmistakable. Debate his policies, challenge his record, and scrutinize his decisions, but leave his wife Usha Vance out of it. In a political climate where outrage often comes cheaply, the vice president’s warning carried the tone of a husband protecting his family, not a politician chasing headlines.