Trump Approval Rating Sinks With ‘Most Accurate’ Pollster

President Donald Trump’s approval rating fell again in December, according to new polling from AtlasIntel, a firm known for being one of the most accurate pollsters in recent U.S. elections.

The AtlasIntel survey, conducted between December 15 and 19 with 2,315 respondents, showed that 59.6 percent disapprove of Trump’s performance, while 39.3 percent approve. This gives the president a net approval rating of minus 20 percentage points. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 points.

These results indicate a clear decline from previous months measured by the same pollster. In November, AtlasIntel reported that 42.4 percent approved of Trump and 57.2 percent disapproved, resulting in a minus-15 net rating. In October, Trump’s numbers were closer, with 44.3 percent approval and 48.3 percent disapproval, leading to a minus-4 net rating.

Overall, AtlasIntel’s trend shows Trump’s net approval dropping 16 points over three months, with the biggest loss occurring between November and December.

AtlasIntel’s findings are noteworthy because of the firm’s accuracy. Polling analyst Nate Silver ranked it as the most accurate for the 2024 election cycle, and FiveThirtyEight had named it the most accurate for the 2020 election. Its credibility among pollsters will certainly make some Trump allies nervous about the perception of his performance.

The December results also match recent national polling that shows Trump losing support as the year ends.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey released in December found that 39 percent of respondents approved of Trump, down from 47 percent earlier in the year. This polling showed a drop in confidence in Trump’s handling of the economy and cost-of-living issues, areas that used to receive stronger ratings.

Gallup’s monthly tracking throughout 2025 illustrated a similar trend. Trump’s approval rating peaked at 47 percent when he took office in January, then dropped to 45 percent in February, fell further to 43 percent in March, and ticked up slightly to 44 percent in April. While these numbers are higher than AtlasIntel’s December reading, the overall trend suggests a gradual decline rather than continuous growth.

The latest AtlasIntel poll comes as both political parties focus on the 2026 midterm elections. Historically, a president’s approval rating has been a key sign of how his party performs in midterm elections, particularly in competitive House districts.

Republicans have reportedly urged Trump to focus his messaging on affordability, as it seems to be a winning strategy for Democrats in the special elections. Democrats will look at Trump’s approval dropping across the board and use it to their advantage in the upcoming midterms. December figures from AtlasIntel are likely to fuel that debate, especially considering the pollster’s credibility with election analysts.

The results show that Trump is struggling to keep support among his voters. With disapproval nearing 60 percent in the AtlasIntel sample, the data indicate that negative views of the president have become more entrenched since the fall.

It remains unclear whether the December decline is a temporary setback or the start of a longer trend. Future polling in early 2026 is expected to clarify whether Trump’s approval stabilizes, rebounds, or continues to drop amid policy disputes, legal challenges, and campaign efforts leading up to the midterms.

Currently, the AtlasIntel data shows Trump’s approval rating at its lowest point since October, marking a tough end to the year for the White House as attention shifts to the next major electoral challenge.