“Absolutely Disgusting” — Trump’s White House Deputy Press Secretary Draws Flak Over Major Epstein Files Blunder

On Friday, December 19, 2025, the Department of Justice finally released the first batch of Epstein files, although most of them were heavily redacted.

The release came after Congress passed bipartisan legislation in November, which forced the Trump administration to declassify some of the documents, images, and recordings related to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

However, just after the release, Donald Trump‘s administration, in particular, White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson, faced a serious accusation.

On social media, people called out the Republican administration for inaccurately adding a photo of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, and Bill Clinton posing with children into the Epstein files. This created a false implication that the three of them were also with the victims of the convicted s– offender.

How dare you. Those are Michael Jackson’s sons and Diana Ross’ son — not victims — as you are implying. This is a publicly available photo from an event they attended together. https://t.co/kTl5hah6bY pic.twitter.com/8BhMijZAKs — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 20, 2025

On Friday, Jackson posted the photo on X (formerly Twitter), which showed the trio photographed alongside some minors whose faces were redacted. “Per the Epstein Files Transparency Act, DOJ was specifically instructed only to redact the faces of victims and/or minors,” the White House deputy press secretary wrote in the caption.

“Here is a picture of Bill Clinton with his arm around Michael Jackson, and redacted individuals,” Abigail added. However, shortly after sharing the picture, she faced massive backlash from both social media users and progressive media outlets.

MeidasTouch Network called her out for trying to implicate that Ross, Jackson, and Clinton were involved in Jeffrey Epstein‘s crimes.

The outlet explained that the photo was taken during a fundraiser and is available publicly. In addition, the tabloid clarified that the children in the image were actually Jackson and Ross’s own kids.

The Justice Department released photos from the Epstein files which show Jeffery Epstein with Michael Jackson and former President Bill Clinton. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/xs6jVgahP3 — AF Post (@AFpost) December 19, 2025

“How dare you. Those are Michael Jackson’s sons and Diana Ross‘ son— not victims — as you are implying. This is a publicly available photo from an event they attended together,” said the outlet.

The comment section of Abigail’s post was equally filled with outrage. “This is an old publicly available picture. Do better. The other one was when Michael was looking a properties and is also well known. Total horses—,” wrote one user.

Another added, “It is absolutely disgusting that you would tried to pretend that their own kids were actually unknown Epstein victims. I wish you had the capacity for shame. I hope hell is real so you can be punished for your sins.”

Meanwhile, Angel Ureña, Bill Clinton‘s spokesperson, claimed that the White House and Trump administration is trying its best to pin it all on Clinton, now that he has been heavily included in the documents.

According to him, the administration is “shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they’ll try and hide forever.”