Trump Backs Bruce Blakeman for New York Governor After Elise Stefanik Exits Race

A day after staunch Trump ally Elise Stefanik bowed out of politics and ended her bid to run for New York governor, the President announced his support for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in the gubernatorial race.

According to the New York Post, Trump took to Truth Social to share his first endorsement for Blakeman, writing, “Bruce is MAGA all the way, and has been with me from the very beginning.”

The Republican leader of the nation also called Blakeman a “fantastic guy” and said he will “win the big November Election” against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY).

He also said that Blakeman “has my Complete and Total Endorsement of the ONCE GREAT STATE OF NEW YORK” and said he “WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Bruce Blakeman responded to the President’s official support, saying, “I am blessed and grateful to have the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump.”

He further added, “President Trump is driving down gasoline prices and slashing the cost of prescription drugs. Securing our borders has made America safer. President Trump loves New York, and we will be partners in making New York safe and affordable.”

Trump endorses Bruce Blakeman one day after Elise Stefanik drops out of the New York governor’s race. pic.twitter.com/Dshrnc84BU — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 20, 2025



The President’s endorsement of Blakeman came after Stefanik decided to suspend her campaign for Governor and confirmed she “will not seek re-election to Congress.”

Stefanik’s shocking move came a month after she launched her bid to run for New York governor, challenging Kathy Hochul’s re-election bid.

Meanwhile, her fellow Trump ally, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, also entered the race by launching his own campaign for the gubernatorial role.

According to the New York Times, the President showed his support for both the candidates, saying, “They’re two fantastic people, and I always hate it when two very good friends of mine are running, and I hope there’s not a lot of damage done.”

When announcing her departure, Stefanik highlighted, “While we would have overwhelmingly won this primary, it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York.”

The House Republican further mentioned, “And while many know me as Congresswoman, my most important title is Mom. I believe that being a parent is life’s greatest gift and greatest responsibility. I have thought deeply about this and I know that as a mother, I will feel profound regret if I don’t further focus on my young son’s safety, growth, and happiness – particularly at his tender age.”

While spending precious time with my family this Christmas season, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress. I did not come to this decision lightly for our family. I am truly humbled and grateful for the historic and… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 19, 2025



Elise Stefanik has not reacted to Trump’s endorsement of Blakeman; however, Hochul Campaign Spokesperson Sarafina Chitika shared a statement regarding the President’s move.

“Donald Trump endorsed Bruce Blakeman for one reason: he’ll put Trump first, New York last, and leave families to foot the bill. Take it from Trump, Blakeman is ‘MAGA all the way,’” she said.