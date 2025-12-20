Trump Ally Elise Stefanik Bows Out of Politics after Ending Bid for New York Governor — “My Most Important Title Is Mom”

On Friday, December 19, 2025, Republican Congresswoman and loyal Trump ally Elise Stefanik announced her departure from politics, ending her bid to run for governor of New York.

Stefanik also clarified she would not seek re-election to Congress. The move comes nearly a month after the US Representative launched her gubernatorial campaign and challenged the New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul’s re-election bid.

However, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, another Trump ally, also entered the race by launching his own campaign for the governor of New York.

Donald Trump previously showed support for both the Republican candidates and said it was difficult to choose between “two very good friends.”

“They’re two fantastic people, and I always hate it when two very good friends of mine are running, and I hope there’s not a lot of damage done,” the President said per the New York Times.

In a lengthy statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Elise Stefanik cited prioritizing motherhood as the reason behind her decision.

“While spending precious time with my family this Christmas season, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress. I did not come to this decision lightly for our family,” she began.

“I am truly humbled and grateful for the historic and overwhelming support from Republicans, Conservatives, Independents, and Democrats all across the state for our campaign to Save New York,” Stefanik mentioned.

“However, as we have seen in past elections, while we would have overwhelmingly won this primary, it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York,” she stated.

“And while many know me as Congresswoman, my most important title is Mom. I believe that being a parent is life’s greatest gift and greatest responsibility. I have thought deeply about this and I know that as a mother, I will feel profound regret if I don’t further focus on my young son’s safety, growth, and happiness – particularly at his tender age,” the House Republican shared.

“I am incredibly grateful to the people of New York‘s 21st District for entrusting me to represent you in the United States Congress. Thank you to my dedicated staff over the past decade,” she said.

“I am proud of the significant results that we successfully delivered for the hardworking families in our district and across America. It has been a tremendous professional honor to serve as your Congresswoman over the past eleven years,” Stefanik wrote.

“Thank you for your support and encouragement as my family and I look forward to the next meaningful personal and professional chapter. God Bless and Merry Christmas,” she concluded.

Donald Trump acknowledged Stefanik’s decision on Truth Social, calling her “a tremendous talent” and saying he will be “with her all the way.”

After entering his second term, Trump initially selected Stefanik to become the United Nations ambassador. However, her nomination was later suspended amid concerns about the Republicans’ narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

Stefanik has represented New York’s 21st congressional district since 2014. Once her current term expires in January 2027, she will have served a total of 12 years on Capitol Hill.

Her departure from Congress was officially accepted by the state’s Republican chair, Ed Cox, who then endorsed Blakeman for the gubernatorial race.

“Bruce Blakeman has my endorsement, and I urge our state committee and party leaders to join me. Bruce is a fighter who has proven he knows how to win in difficult political terrain,” Cox said, per The Guardian.