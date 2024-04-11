When People Made Fun of Ivanka Trump Online Because She Didn’t Get Invited to the 2021 Met Gala

The Met Gala invitation is a luxurious token among Hollywood's elite and global icons. This yearly extravaganza is a magnet for the biggest stars, who grace the event in their most lavish, and extravagant outfits. It stands as an important moment in their calendars, noted for its luxurious displays of fashion and celebrity. Notably, the Trump family was a fixture at the event, showcasing their glamour and style with each appearance, as reported by Nicki Swift. However, in a surprising twist, Ivanka Trump found herself excluded from the 2021 guest list. This exclusion sparked a wave of online trolling from netizens, highlighting the event's social significance.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Neilson Barnard

One user wrote, "Only the A+ List were invited to Met Gala. Ivanka Trump and every other Trump are persona non grata." Another person wrote, "Meanwhile Ivanka spent the night at home eating a 1/2 gallon of Rocky Road and sobbing in her PJs." A third user wrote, "Ivanka Trump was not invited to the Met Gala. They know her. They don't want her there." A fourth user shared a video and wrote, "Ivanka Trump trying to go to the Met Gala after her dad loses the election." All of this became a topic of discussion when Anna Wintour made a very public admission during a 2017 segment of The Late Show with James Corden.

Only the A+ List were invited to #MetGala @IvankaTrump and every other Trump are persona non grata. — Bill Wong (@ten24get) September 15, 2021

During a 2017 segment of The Late Show with James Corden, Wintour made a revealing statement. When asked which celebrity she would not invite back to the Met Gala, she jokingly mentioned Donald Trump. Despite the playful tone, it seems there was some truth to her words, as none of the Trump family members have attended the event since 2016. However, in a surprising turn of events at the 2021 Met Gala, Ivanka and her husband, Kushner, were noticeably absent. This absence sparked significant trolling online, especially considering the couple's regular attendance in previous years. Despite the attention, Ivanka has not addressed the issue on her social media accounts and has not publicly commented on the alleged ban.

Meanwhile Ivanka spent the night at home eating a 1/2 gallon of Rocky Road and sobbing in her pjs.. pic.twitter.com/cZIELMjySf — Ronnie (@RonDeanKy) September 15, 2021

Despite her absence, Ivanka is no stranger to the Met Gala red carpet, as reported by AOL. The first daughter, whose resume includes fashion designer and model, graced the Met Gala red carpet a total of 12 times between 2004 and 2016. Whether attending solo, with Kushner, or alongside her father and stepmother, the blonde beauty became a regular presence at the annual star-studded fundraiser. Her debut in 2004, coinciding with her father's proposal to Melania the same night, featured a nude silk dress with lace detailing.

Ivanka Trump was not invited to the Met Gala. They know her. They don't want her there.



Too bad. Maybe Ivanka can get invited back to the Red Gala over in Moscow? She knows that town and the local Mafia well. Nice coat, I bet that fell off a truck pic.twitter.com/V3AXST8pe2 — Tomi T Ahonen Moved to Post, Spoutible & Mastodon (@tomiahonen) September 14, 2021

Donald has been a fixture at the Met Gala since the 1980s, initially attending with his first wife, Ivana Trump. However, his attendance pattern shifted dramatically when his political career began to gain momentum. The 2021 Met Gala, which took place on September 13, once again transformed the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City into a star-studded extravaganza, with celebrities and fashion icons gracing the red carpet. Despite the event's allure, the Trump family was absent from the guest list. In light of this absence, others took it upon themselves to offer humorous commentary on Ivanka and her husband.