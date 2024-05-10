Nikki Glaser Stands By Her Tom Brady Divorce Jokes But Sincerely Apologizes to Gisele Bündchen

Renowned comedian, Nikki Glaser, has responded to Gisele Bündchen's reported dissatisfaction with the jokes made about her during Tom Brady's Netflix roast. Glaser is standing by her jokes about the Brady and Bündchen's divorce, asserting that such topics are fair game at a roast. She humorously even suggested that Gisele may have expected such a ribbing.

When asked by TMZ about her thoughts on whether the panel at Brady's roast went too far with the divorce jokes, Glaser acknowledged that many felt the topic was overemphasized. She explained that she attempted to temper her jokes about Bündchen and expressed genuine hope for her forgiveness if she was upset as she holds a deep admiration for her. "I love her [Bündchen] so much, but I feel like she’s been roasting me just by existing my whole life — how hot she is — so I felt like she had it coming. Not really, I didn’t go hard on her," the comedienne stated in her defense. Taking a more serious stance, Glaser emphasized that everything is fair game in both love and roasts. She added that if she were to come across Bündchen at an event or otherwise, she would promptly extend an apology.

"It was a risk, but I hope she will forgive me one day because I really love her," Glaser reiterated. The comedian had joked about the number of rings the former NFL player has. She quipped, "You [Brady] have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back." Bündchen and Brady's marital woes were a result of the former NFL quarterback's failure to prioritize their marriage over his career which culminated into their divorce in October 2022. As such, jokes about their marriage re-opened wounds for Bündchen, according to Page Six. In a tell-all interview, a year after their divorce, Bündchen admitted that while she hoped her marriage to work out, she doesn't regret going through with the divorce.

When Nikki Glaser told Tom Brady, “I heard you have seven rings, oh wait, eight with the one Gisele gave you back” 🫨🫨🫨🫨🫨🫨🫨 — Carlos (@seariginal) May 9, 2024

Nevertheless, sources close to Bündchen, as reported by People magazine, have indicated that she perceived the depiction of her family matters as highly disrespectful. Earlier this week, Glaser mentioned to Howard Stern that the roasters collectively decided to refrain from making jokes about Brady's three children, two with Bündchen and one with actress Bridget Moynahan — as they didn't consent to being part of the roast material.

Nikki Glaser defends Tom Brady roast jokes about his divorce from Gisele Bundchen... after the supermodel was 'deeply disappointed' by her portrayal https://t.co/9m0HZSqWco pic.twitter.com/KDmXDoXLVt — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 8, 2024

Netflix hosted a live special titled The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, May 5, where the spotlight was on the 46-year-old retired quarterback. Among the lineup of friends and former teammates delivering jabs, were host Kevin Hart, along with Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss, Ben Affleck and Brady's rumored fling, Kim Kardashian.