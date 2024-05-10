Megyn Kelly Says It's 'Bullsh-t' that Stormy Daniels Claimed to Have ‘Blacked Out’ With Trump

On The Megyn Kelly Show, which aired on May 9, Megyn Kelly invited comedian Adam Corolla to discuss Stormy Daniels' testimony and the media's heightened coverage of the trial. Kelly made fun of Daniels' latest testimony in which she claimed to have 'blacked out' during the Donald Trump hush money criminal trial. She claimed on her podcast that Daniels 'completely revised her account of the interlude.'

As reported by OK! Magazine, Kelly went on to say, "It went from this casual description back when she first came out with this publicly, of 'he was interesting and he was nice' — to 'I blacked out' — to 'the blood left my fingers and toes. 'The room was spinning and he was stopping me from getting out because he was sitting on the bed between me exiting the bathroom and the door but in a non-threatening manner. Oh, and by the way, I didn't say no. But you know, I didn't know how I got here. What choices had I made?' It's a bullsh-t #MeToo revisionism and everyone's buying it!'" Kelly evidently brought up Daniels' March 2018 interview with CBS's 60 Minutes host Anderson Cooper, during which she said that her meeting with Trump was 'not a #MeToo situation.'

In the Manhattan courthouse on Thursday, Daniels—whose real name is Stephanie Clifford—returned to testify in the hush money lawsuit against Trump. Daniels gave a lengthy testimony in court on Tuesday last week about their 2006 meeting in a Lake Tahoe hotel room. On Thursday, she was subjected to cross-examination. At a celebrity golf event, Daniels said that Trump had approached her sexually and invited her to stay in his hotel room. As reported by CNN, at the testimony, Daniels claimed that during their intercourse in the hotel room, she lost consciousness.

In addition, during the podcast, Kelly also attacked mainstream media, calling the Trump trial 'their Super Bowl.' She added, "They can’t help themselves. This is their Super Bowl, their Oscars, their World Series wrapped into one. When Michael Cohen takes the stand, this is the apex of their events. They wanted to hear her talk about Trump and how ‘brief’ the sexual interlude was because they want to see him humiliated." Following Kelly's inflammatory statements, a plethora of diverse thoughts on Daniels were shared on social media.

One user wrote on X, "I think Stormy Daniels is pretty but also dishonest. Lying down and Lying are basic skills for her profession." A second user commented, "The porn actress helped the defense in this already dumb prosecution." A third commented, "Stormy wanted to be on the show, Apprentice, Michael Cohen wanted to be a famous Whitehouse Attorney. It's apparent they're now butt-hurt that they didn't get the accolades & fame they wanted. Instead Trump said, "You're FIRED!" So Now They're onto Plan B & revenge!" A fourth user shared on X, "If Stormy Daniels is "Sleezy" what does that say about a married man with a new born that would sleep with her without a condom?"