Ann Coulter and Vivek Ramaswamy Get Flak by Netizens Over 'Racist' Podcast: 'Wasn’t Surprised'

Surprisingly, both conservative Ann Coulter and Vivek Ramaswamy received criticism over the episode of Ramaswamy's Truth podcast on the internet. Coulter sparked outrage by telling former Republican presidential candidate Ramaswamy that she wouldn't vote for him because 'you're an Indian' despite agreeing with his ideas otherwise. This shocking admission of racial bias occurred during the podcast released on Wednesday, where the pair discussed nationalism and American identity. Ramaswamy, on the other hand, faced criticism for not taking a strong stand against her comment — and instead 'defending' it.

.@AnnCoulter told me flat-out to my face that she couldn’t vote for me “because you’re an Indian,” even though she agreed with me more than most other candidates. I disagree with her but respect she had the guts to speak her mind. It was a riveting hour. The TRUTH podcast is back https://t.co/neVjKSs6e9 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 8, 2024

Many folks didn't hold back on slamming her harsh racial views. @JohnBasham put it bluntly, "That's What's Great About The First Amendment! Protecting Even The Most Hate-Filled Speech Helps Us Identify Idiots & Racists Like Coulter!" Then there was @Arkypatriot, who simply said, "She's always been a racist." @FedUpMajority chimed in, saying, "What an awful person she is." @thewayoftheid tweeted, "Vivek: I’ve never experienced racism before Ann Coulter: CHALLENGE ACCEPTED."

That's What's Great About The First Amendment!

Protecting Even The Most Hate-Filled Speech Helps Us Identify Idiots & Racists Like Coulter! — John Basham (@JohnBasham) May 8, 2024

Despite her evident prejudice, Ramaswamy praised Coulter's 'guts' for voicing such views openly, ".@AnnCoulter told me flat-out to my face that she couldn’t vote for me “because you’re an Indian,” even though she agreed with me more than most other candidates. I disagree with her but respect she had the guts to speak her mind. It was a riveting hour. The TRUTH podcast is back," he stated, as per HuffPost.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Ramaswamy's reaction drew ire from several quarters, with Congressman Ted Lieu commenting: "I wasn’t surprised that Ann Coulter made a racist statement about Vivek. What surprised me is the weakness and lack of self respect of @VivekGRamaswamy. He’s actually promoting this episode and praising the person who spewed raw racism to his face. I feel sorry for Vivek."

I wasn’t surprised that Ann Coulter made a racist statement about Vivek.



What surprised me is the weakness and lack of self respect of @VivekGRamaswamy. He’s actually promoting this episode and praising the person who spewed raw racism to his face. I feel sorry for Vivek. https://t.co/XAxOrWTK1J — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 9, 2024

Others were more direct in their criticism. @steinkobbe commented, "lol you're so f-cking weak and pathetic." @NobleQAli chimed in, "Wild how you just let white people hoe you out every time you turn on a camera." @domthedent pointed out, "You did not challenge her enough, fine that you held your composure, but 1 she called you an immigrant and you’re not, you didn’t correct or challenge her….you never asked her to separate you from your Ethnicity and that’s what you should’ve done."

You did not challenge her enough, fine that you held your composure, but 1 she called you an immigrant and you’re not, you didn’t correct or challenge her….you never asked her to separate you from your Ethnicity and that’s what you should’ve done. — Domnic (@domthedent) May 10, 2024

This was not Coulter's first time throwing out racial comments. She once stirred outrage with her appearance on The Mark Simone Show podcast when she directed several offensive comments towards Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, who was born in the United States to Indian immigrant parents, as per NBC News. Coulter told Haley to 'go back to your own country' despite the fact that Haley was born in South Carolina. Coulter also attacked India, stating, "Her candidacy did remind me that I need to immigrate to India so I can demand they start taking down parts of their history. What's with the worshipping of the cows? They're all starving over there. Did you know they have a rat temple, where they worship rats?"