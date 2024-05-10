Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Relationship With Benny Blanco as Justin and Hailey Bieber Share Pregnancy News

On Thursday, 9 May, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shared intimate photos and a video of their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii that showcased Hailey's baby bump. In the Instagram pictures, Justin was seen being affectionate with his hand on Hailey's pregnant belly. Just hours after the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together, Selena Gomez was seen celebrating her blossoming romance. The Lose You to Love Me singer subtly flaunted her relationship with producer Benny Blanco on social media.

For Gomez, who endured a very public, on-again-off-again relationship with Justin for nearly a decade before their final split in 2018, this likely stirs up a mix of emotions. Gomez took to her Instagram story and posted a cozy black-and-white photo of her holding hands with Blanco. Gomez, 31, has been pretty upfront about her love life with Blanco ever since they made it official back in December 2023.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Allen Berezovsky

In another Instagram story, Gomez shared a group picture with Blanco and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin. Icons like Steven Spielberg, Judd Apatow, and Eugene Levy were also seen in the images captured.

The post teased the next season of their hit Hulu series. While Gomez seems content in her new relationship and her career, TMZ reports that Hailey is already six months along in her pregnancy which means baby Bieber could arrive as early as late summer.

Commenting on how Justin and Hailey are celebrating the happy occasion, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that they "are thrilled to be expecting a baby together. They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and welcome a child into the world. Having experienced so much together as a couple, they feel prepared to take this next step in their lives and relationship."

The source added, "Hailey is such a natural caretaker and Justin knows she will be the best mom, and Hailey has always thought that Justin will make an amazing dad. Hailey, Justin, their families, and loved ones are so excited for this beautiful blessing." The insider also hinted that the Biebers have already picked a baby name and have started decorating a nursery.

Just last year, Hailey admitted she was initially scared about having children given the intense public scrutiny around the power couple. "I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared," she shared in a May 2022 interview. "It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe," Page Six reported.