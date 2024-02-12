Caitlyn Jenner Urges Elon Musk to Help Her Sue Hulu for Removal From 'The Kardashians' Franchise

Caitlyn Jenner has been a beloved personality much before her appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians [now continuing as The Kardashians]. Her life has, in part, positively impacted the trans community despite her controversial stances. After transitioning from Bruce to Caitlyn, Jenner stopped appearing on the reality show. It appears that she wasn’t pleased with being allegedly fired from Hulu. The reality star reached out to an unlikely ally for help for the sake of justice: Elon Musk.

As per The U.S. Sun, Jenner has been a part of the franchise since 2007 alongside her ex-wife Kris Jenner, and step-daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, followed by daughter Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. However, after the show got re-branded, Jenner hasn’t made a single appearance.

Earlier this week, Caitlyn took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to the SpaceX CEO's offer to render legal support to anyone wronged by Disney and its sister companies, including Marvel, ESPN, and Hulu. Jenner didn’t waste this opportunity and decided to respond to his thread. Jenner wrote: “Hulu [Disney subsidiary] never put me on my family’s show - I had been on since day 1 - when it switched from E!”

Hulu (Disney subsidiary) never put me on my family’s show - I had been on since day 1- when it switched from E! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 7, 2024

Although Caitlyn appeared distressed about the ordeal, she clarified her disinterest in a legal altercation with them right away. Attaching a TMZ tweet, Caitlyn said, “Not for now…Disney and its affiliate companies do not want conservative or dissenting voices working there - whether it's in sports, entertainment, or news." She concluded her thoughts with a note of gratitude for Musk: “It’s certainly discriminatory and many stories out there [including mine] kudos to @elonmusk for putting his $ out there!”

Not for now…Disney and its affiliated companies do not want conservative or dissenting voices working there-whether it’s in sports, entertainment, or news. It’s certainly discriminatory and many stories out there (including mine) kudos to @elonmusk for putting his $ out there! https://t.co/yJJmpqVbAc — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 9, 2024

Caitlyn's recent remarks prompt the possibility of an alleged lawsuit in the future against these companies. For now, neither Caitlyn nor Musk are making any moves legally due to their endeavors. Meanwhile, it also leaves one pondering about her possible return to the famed show. Like Scott Disick, could Jenner also be reinstated into the show in a similar advisor role, or is she set to never return to reality television? Well, that remains to be seen for the moment.

Besides, news broke out recently that Caitlyn was supposed to make an appearance on her son Brandon Jenner's At Home With The Jenners. However, sources speaking to TMZ earlier alleged that Caitlyn was quite upset with Brandon using her name to publicize his show, especially since she herself was allegedly caught off-guard upon learning she was appearing on her son’s show. Sources further claimed that her legal counsel also reached out to Brandon’s production company if she wasn’t removed from the show. More information concerning her return to the screen remains an unknown variable.