The Late Night Show host Jimmy Kimmel is making a comeback to the screen with a humorous spoof that takes a playful jab at the Kardashian drama. In a promo clip shared on Instagram, the 55-year-old entertainer recreated a dramatic phone call reminiscent of a recent episode from the Kardashian family's Hulu show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

According to Hollywood Life, in this witty spoof, Kimmel inserted himself into the role of Kourtney Kardashian, replicating the intense conversation that unfolded between Kim Kardashian and her sister. The comical twist revolved around Kimmel informing Kim that his late-night show would be back on the air on Monday, October 2, using the same phone call scenario as the reality TV moment.

Kim, portrayed by Kimmel in the spoof, responded with less than enthusiastic vibes, mirroring the original scene where the sisters discussed Kim's partnership with Dolce & Gabbana. In the Kardashian version, the tension arose because the fashion house collaborated with Kim just six months after designing Kourtney's wedding dress, leading to a heated and emotional exchange. Kimmel's insertion into the conversation took a comedic turn when he announced the end of the writer's strike and the return of his show. The late-night host, in character, playfully expressed his joy, prompting Kim to suggest that she wasn't entirely thrilled for him.

The banter continued as Kimmel, now the subject of Kim's critique faced playful insults about his appearance and fashion choices. Kim, both in the original episode and the spoof, commented on the lack of originality in Kimmel's '90s-inspired outfit, drawing mock horror from the late-night host. In the Kardashian version, Kourtney unleashed a torrent of frustrations about Kim's behavior at her wedding, accusing her of being egotistical and unable to handle others being the center of attention. Kimmel seamlessly incorporated Kim's now-viral comment about a dedicated "Not Kourtney" group chat, adding a humorous touch to the parody.

As the call concluded, Kimmel jokingly referred to Kim as a "witch," shaking off her negativity in response to the news of his show's return. His sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez defended Kimmel, suggesting that Kim might be jealous because he looked good in his jeans. The comical promo serves as a clever marketing strategy for Kimmel's return to late-night TV, scheduled for Monday. Kimmel and other late-night hosts, including Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Stephen Colbert, announced their return in a joint statement after the Writers Guild of America voted to end the writers' strike.

While the hosts are refocusing on their shows, they mentioned they still have a few more episodes of their limited-series podcast, Strike Force Five, which they initiated during the hiatus to support their out-of-work staffers. As they shift gears back to television, the hosts bid farewell to the podcast on Instagram, signaling their return to the late-night scene.

