Kim Kardashian is a mogul and a pioneer in the entertainment industry, given her involvement in the famed reality television series The Kardashians. In terms of legal battles, things haven’t been the greatest, especially after her messy divorce with her ex-husband, Kanye West, last year. However, before this big legal battle, she had been already fighting another lawsuit since 2021, which is currently nearing its conclusion. As per The Daily Mail, Kardashian was sued by seven of her former housekeeping staff for not paying them proper wages and adhering to improper business etiquette.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tara Ziemba

Also Read: Here's Why Kourtney Kardashian Said 'Meanest Things' to Sister Kim Kardashian

According to Radar Online, Kardashian officially reached a settlement with the seven former staff who worked for her at her Hollywood Hidden Hills Mansion in California. The names of the people who sued her are Andrew Ramirez, Andrew Ramirez Jr., Christopher Ramirez, Aron Cabrea, Rene Ernesto Flores, Jesse Fernandez, and Robert Araiza. Each of them accused the entrepreneur of making late payments to them and creating an improper work environment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

However, as per court documents obtained by the aforementioned publication, Kardashian and the seven defendants have reportedly 'reached an agreement in principle to resolve this action.' Furthermore, the court filing revealed that both involved parties were able to circumvent the scheduled trial by hoping to strike a deal instead: “The parties in this matter have entered into settlement discussions and have agreed to mediate this matter.”

Also Read: Fans Left Confused After Kim Kardashian Unveils Her Title of 'GQ Man of The Year': "Is This a Joke?"

In addition, as per the documents, both Kardashian and the defendants "respectfully request that the Court continue the Status Conference currently scheduled for November 14, 2023, to January 15, 2024, or the first available court date thereafter.” Kardashian’s gesture of good faith resulted in her former staff members agreeing to file for a dismissal within 60 days.

Also Read: Donald Trump Believes Kim Kardashian is the 'World’s Most Overrated Celebrity'

As per the publication, back in 2021, Ramirez and other former employees decided to take legal action against Kardashian at the Los Angeles Superior Court. They revealed some rather shocking information concerning the work environment Kardashian maintained and emphasized their experience. They alleged that they were each assured a comfy full-time job that offered some pretty great benefits. But later, they were named 'independent contractors,' which had no plus points. In addition to this, they further complained of not being facilitated with a sufficient break or meal time to catch a breather. Ramirez’s son, Ramirez Jr., also claimed that Kardashian allowed him to work despite knowing he wasn’t of legal age.

Because I revel in the anguish of billionaires, I was pleased to hear today that Kim kardashian both failed the first year law student exam and is also getting sued by her staff pic.twitter.com/iAa6KXQhL5 — Maureen Lounsbury (@MaureenRL) May 26, 2021

Shortly after the story broke, Kardashian and her representatives were quick to deny any such allegations and strongly argued that they weren’t in the least responsible for any of it. As per Vanity Fair, the representative said she was 'not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff.' Lastly, the representatives revealed that Kardashian had already paid the said third-party company and sincerely “hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon.” Further trivial details concerning the case are strictly being kept under wraps, with neither party issuing a comment about it for the moment.

More from Inquisitr

Mommy Kim Kardashian is Left Surprised as Daughter North Approves Of Her Met Gala Outfit

Kim Kardashian’s 10-Year-Old Daughter North West ‘Fully Scams’ Mom's Friends at Lemonade Stand