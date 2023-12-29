In a surprising turn of events, Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has in a candid manner shared his apprehensions regarding the Super PAC supporting his campaign. In a recent interview with RealClearPolitics, DeSantis candidly stated, "I don't have control of it," shedding light on the lack of oversight he has over the independent group. "It’s just an independent group, and so the dynamics there are things that I just have no visibility into whatsoever," DeSantis explained, outlining the hurdle posed by the autonomous nature of the Super PAC. Despite his lack of control, the governor shared that if he did have influence, he would ensure the group ran efficiently.

The Super PAC supporting DeSantis has been pushed into the spotlight following an article by The New York Times that explored the internal conflicts and problems faced by the organization. Describing the campaign structure as "unusual and unwieldy," the article highlighted issues regarding strategic coordination, miscommunications, and strategic miscalculations. Financial stability also came under scrutiny due to excessive spending and ambitious fundraising projections. As per Radar, the organization’s internal struggles intensified with prominent figures, including former chief strategist Jeff Roe, CEO Chris Jankowski, and chairman Adam Laxalt, resigning in recent months. These departures have added to the complexities faced by the Super PAC.

As an aftermath of the internal turmoil, the original Super PAC, Never Back Down, made the not-so-common decision to cancel all reserved ad space in Iowa and New Hampshire. As per AP News, this move paved the way for the origin of the newly formed Fight Right PAC, which took control of advertising efforts in these crucial early primary states.

Despite the problems, chairman Scott Wagner expressed optimism about Fight Right’s indulgence, affirming Never Back Down’s dedication to its core mission of running an advanced grassroots operation. Wagner repeated their commitment to securing the GOP nomination for Governor DeSantis. The challenges faced by the Super PAC supporting DeSantis have posed concerns about the organization’s effectiveness and cohesion. The lack of control, doubled by internal conflicts, adds an element of uncertainty to the trajectory of the campaign. With the presidential race escalating, DeSantis depends heavily on a well-planned campaign to bag the essential support and momentum for the upcoming primaries. The success of the Super PAC becomes prominent in molding DeSantis’ journey in the competitive political landscape.

Notably, sources familiar with DeSantis' political network have revealed concerns voiced by the governor and his wife, Casey DeSantis, who is considered his top political adviser. The couple expressed dissatisfaction with the messaging of Never Back Down, especially after the group removed a television ad criticizing Republican rival Nikki Haley. These concerns come at a crucial juncture as DeSantis aims to navigate the complexities of the campaign trail and maintain momentum in key states.

