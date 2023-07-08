Khloe Kardashian Looks Glam-free in her Nanny's Instagram Story from True's Birthday Throwback

The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian has often claimed of having an incredible nanny who takes care of her daughter, True, very efficiently and often boasts of her services. Earlier this week, Andreza Cooper - Khloe's nanny, posted a sweet and unfiltered Instagram story about her beloved employer on account of her 39th birthday. She didn't fail to capture an unfiltered picture of Khloe in her natural element.

The reality star is often known for her bold makeup looks that rarely switches to a natural look. But, earlier on Tuesday, June 27, Khloe's nanny reportedly posted a beautiful picture of Khloe without any heavy makeup or a filter. The natural and ethereal look shocked fans as they stumbled upon the post. To wish Khloe on account of her birthday, Cooper decided to share the stunning picture from True's birthday bash earlier this week.

The picture featured both Cooper and Khloe side by side smiling away amid a birthday celebration for her daughter. The two lovely women were in the middle of a cut-out of one of True's possibly favorite characters - Dashi from The Octonauts.

Khloe was indeed a vision in pink. With her rendition of a stunning pink co-ord set, the outfit was cute and very fun. It also complimented Khloe's slim figure. The pants, however, featured a glimmering patch of the said character. Cooper in turn decided to wear a refreshing shade of mint green and white that matched the frame that both Khloe and she were standing in the middle of. The nanny captioned her story with a neon font, "Happy bday queen".

This isn't the first time that Cooper has dedicated a post to Khloe flaunting her ethereal beauty. Cooper wanted to take a trip down memory lane during Halloween and so she posted an adorable picture of Khloe with her daughter. The adorable mother-daughter duo were dressed up as tigers.

Khloe donned a tiger bodysuit followed by tiger face paint that focused on the area on her forehead and nose. She also paired it up with a charming tiger-ear headband. Her daughter - a toddler at the time, truly embraced the concept of an adorable cub. True donned a cute onesie with a tiger-head hoodie. The mother-daughter duo looked beyond cute and were a picture of pure happiness.

While the post was a throwback to the time, Cooper displayed her artistic talents of face painting for Halloween, fans couldn't hold back their appreciation and happiness on noticing the cutest duo. Several fans commented on the nanny's incredible skills and kept them in high regard. Cooper's comment section was also filled with a series of compliments and love for the little tigers. "True and mommy are the cutest!" said one fan. "So adorable!" added another one. "Such beauties," added another person.

