Melania Trump Prepares as Only Son Barron 'Slowly Becomes More Public’: 'Worried and Concerned...'

Melania Trump is reportedly loosening her grip on her son Barron Trump’s life as he transitions into a more public role, according to insiders. Barron, who recently turned 18, has largely been protected from public scrutiny throughout his childhood, unlike his older siblings. The former First Lady, previously known for her protective stance regarding Barron’s privacy, is now all set to grant him 'more independence' as he ventures into the public sphere. Despite Barron’s towering height of 6ft 7in and his growing interest in politics, Melania had previously discouraged him from establishing his own platform and expressing his views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Examiner (@washingtonexaminer)

As per Mirror, back in 2017, Barron faced unfavoured attention on social media, nudging appeals from figures like Chelsea Clinton to respect his childhood and privacy. She said, "It's high time the media and everyone leave Barron Trump alone and let him have the private childhood he deserves." However, recent reports suggest a shift in approach. An insider shared, "While he was still a minor, she zealously protected him and we knew very little about the details of his daily life. I think he's allowed to make more decisions for himself now. He can invite anyone to dinner he wishes. He's slowly becoming more public."

Lara Trump on Barron Trump being a Republican delegate: "They can't get enough Trumps out there." pic.twitter.com/iPqM1R22l8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 10, 2024

This newfound liberty has apparently enabled Barron to connect with influential figures and flaunt his intellect and charisma, earning appreciation from those around him. Iranian-American business mogul Patrick Bet-David gushed, "For an hour and a half, we just watched Barron run dinner with stories and entertainment. Oh my God. Everything…"

Despite Melania’s willingness to grant Barron more autonomy, she remains vigilant and supportive. A source revealed, "She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him. Barron has always been a first priority…Of course, she is worried and concerned about the legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother," as reported by Yahoo!

They also revealed, "Melania's main job is taking care of Barron, and I think it's possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school. Barron is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years. Melania is all about Barron and her family. She has always been family-oriented.. staying ahead of family issues is her priority."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Additionally, Melania’s renegotiation of her marital agreement with Donald Trump reportedly focused on securing substantial funds for Barron, insinuating her commitment to his future and financial stability. An insider disclosed, "This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement... Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron. She practically had her bags packed, but Donald made concessions and renegotiated their prenup for at least a third time to convince her to stay. Now, I'm hearing she gets a guaranteed $100 million payout even if the marriage ends in divorce."