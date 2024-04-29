When Katy Perry Wanted to Quit 'American Idol' to Spend Time With Daughter and 'Expand Family'

Singer and American Idol judge Katy Perry was rumored to be contemplating leaving the show to prioritize spending quality time with her two-year-old daughter, Daisy, and expanding her family with her husband, Orlando Bloom. Sources close to the artist suggest that she has been thinking about this decision for several months, driven by her desire to take care of her family life and focus on her own musical career. Being at the receiving end of constant backlash as the judge of the show seems to have also influenced her decision.

According to The U.S. Sun, insiders at ABC have said that Katy Perry has been considering her future on American Idol for several months. The acclaimed singer has expressed her longing for a larger family and her wish to spend more quality time with Orlando Bloom and their daughter, Daisy. The source revealed that Perry desires to provide Daisy with a sibling and wishes to "rectify" her busy schedule, which has often taken her away from her family.

As per the news outlet, a source said, "With both of them working so much on projects, time as a family is also very precious. She’s spoken about wanting more sleep and feeling a lot more emotional than usual this season."

The source further shared that Perry dreams of touring the world on her own terms, rather than adhering to a strict schedule across multiple continents. "The money she could earn from a few stadium gigs could eclipse the deal that ABC can offer," the insider said. Despite her tremendous success as an American Idol judge and the show's comeback as a top TV program, Perry seeks new avenues for her creative pursuits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katy Perry Collections (@katyperrycollections)

According to the source, Katy Perry's salary for American Idol, which amounts to $30 million, is unlikely to see an increase for the upcoming season. Despite this, Perry has tirelessly dedicated herself to the success of the show while juggling her responsibilities which include performing in Las Vegas and carrying out her role as a parent to Daisy with Orlando Bloom.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

But Perry's time on American Idol has not been without its share of controversies and challenges. Recent reports suggest that Perry has felt betrayed by producers and has received backlash from fans, prompting her to consider leaving the show. Some criticisms revolve around her decision-making as a judge, such as an alleged instance of shaming a 16-year-old contestant during an audition.

During a March episode of American Idol, a contestant named Sara Beth Liebe accused Katy Perry of making comments that she found "hurtful" and "embarrassing." Beth Liebe alleged that the pop star engaged in "mom-shaming" behavior during her audition. Perry remarked, "Honey, you've been laying on the table too much." While Luke Bryan laughed off the comment, it was this statement from Katy Perry that deeply offended Beth Liebe, and she later took to TikTok to address her feelings about the incident.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 27, 2023. It has since been updated.