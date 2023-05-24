Katy Perry's Subtle Hints in Her Interview Spark 'American Idol' Exit Rumors

American Idol judge Katy Perry may not be on the judge's panel for the next season of the hit singing competition as she allegedly hinted in an interview earlier, reports The Sun.

The Roar singer has recently been subtly dropping hints at exiting the show in an interview shortly after the season's finale and mentions wanting to focus on her music career along with her journey of motherhood after she was asked to continue to judge the iconic show upon its resounding success for 21 whole seasons and another one to follow soon.

She also emphasizes missing her creative side of producing hit songs such as Firework. The singer recently performed at King Charles the Third's coronation festivities. "I love my job and I love what I do. I know that I miss going out into the world and doing what those kids get to do. I'm getting a little FOMO after all these years because it's been quite a minute," she said in an interview with Extra. She goes on to express how proud she was for all that's been accomplished in the five years of being on the show.

The Dark Horse singer talked about her incredible experience performing for King Charles the Third in the splendid country of the United Kingdom at the prestigious Windsor Castle paying homage to her roots in Essex, East London. Perry also threw shade at her ex Russel, "I married a guy from Essex once," she said recalling.

However, regardless of the honor, the memory she most cherished was the time she spent with her mother. Since Perry's mother is reportedly a history buff, she was ecstatic throughout the coronation festivities. The singer concludes the interview after expressing her fulfillment in performing Roar and Firework for the King and the crowd who were 'going mad'.

Perry also claimed to have served herself on a 'golden platter' referring to her chrome gold gown designed by Vivienne Westwood that was a showstopper, shining like a jewel through the performances. She posted a carousel of herself throughout the day including snippets of the events and a sweet picture of her mother hugging Perry. The dazzling judge of the show captioned the post as 'My #idol set is a little different today'.

The Last Friday Night singer glowed in the two-piece orange ensemble that she donned for the season 21 finale of the show. Perry took it to Instagram as she flaunts the orange mesh skirt with a train and floral top paired with vibrant orange shoes and her hair let loose. She captioned the post with a fun caption, 'Orange you glad it was great #idolfinale'. The ensemble and post earned showers of compliments among her followers.