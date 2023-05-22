Fans Claim American Idol ‘Rigged’ Results by Declaring Iam Tongi Winner and Slam Katy Perry's Judging: ‘Worst Ever’

Season 21 of American Idol ended on an emotionally happy note with William a.k.a Iam Tongi crowned as the winner. He beat fellow contestants Megan Danielle and Colin Stough in an intense 3-hour finale on Sunday. However, several fans believe the music reality show results were "rigged," with audiences expressing that "Colin Stough was the best one out there." According to The U.S. Sun, many fans are not so happy about Tongi winning the show, and feel he got "the sympathy vote." The ardent followers of the hit reality show also demanded a new judge to replace Katy Perry. Fans are hoping that ABC Network brings in Alanis Morissette or Ed Sheeran on board the judges panel next year.

Tongi, the 18-year-old Hawaiian singer mesmerized the audience and judges alike during his finale performances. He gave a powerful rendition of mentor Keith Urban's Making Memories of Us, then the island-inspired Cool Down and finally, a heart-tugging duet of James Blunt's Don’t Let Go. Tongi's special tribute, an original debut single for his late father, I’ll Be Seeing You won him the winner's title.

Fans, however, were not happy with who won the show. "America got it wrong," one fan wrote. A second fan expressed, "Y'all really voted Iam? Couldn't be me...... #Awful." A third added, "Obviously the sympathy vote fix is in." One fan slammed the reality show saying, "American Idol is rigged. Colin Stough was the best one out there. American Idol, I thought it was about talent," while another fan directed their anger towards host Ryan Seacrest: "So Ryan I thought #AmericanIdol was a singing contest? Any reason why the obviously better singer did not win? Curious...just asking. Thank you."

Colin Stough, a Mississippi native, saw his journey on American Idol end with his heart-rendering performance on Keith Urban's Stupid Boy, reports Country Now. He later returned on stage to perform a cover of Chris Stapleton’s Either Way. Megan Danielle performed Urban's God Whispered Your Name, to which Perry said, “We really like this new version of you. It’s always been inside of you. Our job is done because that’s the gift,” reports Parade. Danielle later performed Faithfully by Journey and Thank God I Do, a duet with two-time Grammy winner Lauren Daigle. For the last round, she sang Dream Girl.

In addition to their outrage around the results being possibly "fixed," fans are also demanding a replacement for Perry. The season has been mired with controversies from the start with Perry's objectionable and sarcastic remarks made on live TV. "New judges please," one fan commented. Seconding this, a fan added: "Of course, I just thought it was so refreshing to have Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran on last week." A third fan quipped, "I just feel like the 3 we have now have said all they are going to say... gets repetitive."

A fourth fan added, "Make Alanis a permanent judge. She radiates joy and gives honest sensible feedback." Another viewer referred to America's Got Talent judge, Simon Cowell, and said, "[American Idol's judges] never say anything critical like Simon. Always so positive its not realistic." Many of the fans echoed the sentiments that the true champion was "ripped off" of the title and alleged that the music reality show was "fixed."