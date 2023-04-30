Katy Perry Booed by 'American Idol' Audience After Criticizing Contestant's Outfit

Katy Perry has come under fire once again, this time for criticizing a contestant, Nutsa Buzaladze’s outfit choice. Buzaladze is one of the top 26 contestants who performed Grace Potter and the Nocturnals' "Paris (Ooh La La)" in a shimmery silver dress and matching glittery boots.

The "Harleys in Hawaii" songstress, who judges the popular singing reality show "American Idol" alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, told her that she needed to lay off her signature sparkly style, "Nutsa, every time you take the stage it's like you glitter bomb the stage," she said. "Listen, one thing that I would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that is going to be hard."

The live audience present at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii let out "loud boos" instantly against the "Dark Horse" singing diva. The other two celebrity judges, Richie, 73, and Bryan, 46, both stood up, shocked at the audience's quick reaction. "Katy got booed!" Bryan exclaimed. "First time in six seasons," Perry, 38, responded on being mocked. "What I'm saying is that I'd like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts, too. I'd love to see that and America might too." Meanwhile, defending her choice of outfit, Nutsa said, "Liner, maybe. Just the glitter eyeliner," replying to the feedback.

However, this is not the first time Perry has received backlash for her stark comments. Fans previously accused her of making contestants, including Nutsa, go through "psychological warfare" by making them believe that they are about to go home and didn't make it to the show's top 26. Many contestants took the words to heart and got emotional until Perry revealed that they were moving on to the next round. According to NY Post, she was also ridiculed for mom-shaming 25-year-old contestant Sara Beth Liebe during her audition. Perry then tried to redeem herself by begging Liebe not to leave the competition to return to her family but failed.

Apparently, during the audition, Liebe told Perry, Bryan, and Richie that she was 25 and had three children. While all three judges were surprised by the revelation, the "Hot n Cold" singer, who shares daughter Daisy, 2, with fiancé Orlando Bloom, stood up and walked behind the table as Bryan began fanning her. "If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out," Liebe said, to which the mom of one replied, "Honey, you've been laying on the table too much." Perry’s comments garnered heavy criticism from fans of the reality show. Liebe then took to TikTok to share her feelings about the moment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Allen Berezovsky

"It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful," she said in the clip from March 8. "I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom-shaming is super lame and I think that it's hard enough to be a mom and it's hard enough to be a woman." Liebe ended her emotional video with an appeal to young moms to "keep loving your babies" despite what people say.

"American Idol" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.