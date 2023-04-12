Katy Perry Slammed For Playing "Cruel" Emotional Trick on "American Idol" Contestants by Saying They’re Going Home

American Idol judge, Katy Perry is coming under fire for being "too cruel" to the contestants of the show for tricking them into believing that they’re being sent home while announcing the Top 24 during Sunday night’s (April 9) episode. While announcing 25-year-old Nutsa Buzaladze's entry into the Top 24, Katy sarcastically said, “We have really appreciated you being in this competition. Thank you for everything you brought — and we did not put you in the Top 24.”

But then she said, “You put yourself in that Top 24. Nutsa, you put yourself in that Top 24 with your spectacular talent.” According to Decider, she pulled the same psychological gut punch on 19-year-old Zachariah Smith when she said, “You may not go home to flip burgers. But you will be going home … to pack a new bag to come back to the Top 24!” Another contestant, Michael Williams, 21, too fell victim to Perry’s sardonic jokes. She complimented him saying, “The challenging thing about love is when you love something, you have to let it go. We have to let you go … into the Top 24.”

Fellow judge, Luke Bryan happened to take her side and lightheartedly tweeted, "Katy Perry loves to scare these kids. @Michaeltcwill, welcome to the top 24! #Idol."

However, fans were clearly annoyed by the "extra drama" Perry created while announcing the Top 24. As reported by The Sun, they expressed their opinions on the internet, with one tweeting: "The #AmericanIdol twists can get things twisted but for anyone as confused as @nutsabuza … don’t worry, she’s made it into the Top 24!" Another viewer wrote, along with a GIF of someone doing math, "Nutsa trying to understand Katy Perry."

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone more confused on national television," wrote a third. "Can Katy stop..... I've had enough of the s**t" said a fourth, who pleaded with American Idol to not have so much extra drama and to hurry it up to the next contestant.

If they didn’t have trauma before, they do now with @katyperry delivering top 24 news. 🙄 lol. #americanidol — AngieSophia (@angiesophiaa) April 10, 2023

"Katy pauses after the trick insult to give you time to guess the amending cliche. Duh," said another user, while a viewer opined, “Is it just me or does it bug anyone else that Katy Perry keeps trolling people about whether they made it to the top 24 or not?” Some noted that it is rather cruel to make contestants go through the emotional roller coaster of the already stressful results: “I feel it’s cruel to make them think they aren’t going through….. and then say, Yeah, you made it!”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Metro reports that there are however fans of the popular reality show who enjoyed her communication style. One person wrote: "My favorite part of American idol top #24 reveal is Katy Perry messing with people before telling them they’re in and using phrases that makes them think they’re not in." All the Top 24 singers advanced in the competition after making it through the Showstoppers round, which required them to perform with a live band for the first time.