'American Idol' Fans Want Alanis Morissette to Permanently Replace Katy Perry as the Judge of the Show

Katy Perry, alongside her fellow American Idol judge, Lionel Richie performed at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation concert which took place on Sunday at Windsor Castle. As the duo was in the United Kingdom, Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran replaced them as temporary judges on Americal Idol, as was announced by the reality show's host, Ryan Seacrest.

According to New York Post, Alanis Morisette revealed herself as the guest mentor and said, "I am so excited to be mentoring you, hearing your interpretations of my songs. I can't wait to hear them. And surprise! I'm gonna be guest judging with Luke as well, so I can't wait to see you next week." Both Morisette and Sheeran mentored the Top 8 contestants for American Idol season 21. As people danced to the tunes of Katy Perry at the coronation concert, the viewers of American Idol were loving her replacement on the hit singing show.

According to The U.S. Sun, both the viewers and the contestants were enthralled by Morisette and Sheeran as the judges. The two guest judges also performed their individual hits, with the Thinking Out Loud musician also performing Boat, a new single off of his forthcoming album, Subtract. The Jagged Little Pill artist watch on as five of the Top 10 contestants performed songs from her discography on May 7. Morissette's performance and judging talents charmed the contenders as well as the audience, and several people took to social media and begged to replace the Teenage Dream singer.

The ET musician, 38, has received backlash numerous times in recent months for critiques she made of the Americal Idol's contestants' performances and talent. As per Page Six, the singer first was blamed for “mom-shaming” Sara Beth Liebe by quipping that the 25-year-old mother of three had been “laying on the table too much.” Perry also came under fire in April for judging Nutsa Buzaladze’s glittery outfit. However, the contestants and spectators felt at ease with Morissette, who was Perry's replacement. Morissette was calm and collected while she praised the contenders and gave them constructive criticism after the performances.

One viewer tweeted, "I think it’s time to make Alanis Morissette a judge on American Idol next season. an incredible job tonight helping to mentor these contestants! She was definitely such a perfect choice as she knows this business and knows exactly what she is talking about!"

One person called Morissette a "great permanent choice." A second person noted, "What I would GIVE for @Alanis to be a judge on idol. The pure joy I've felt watching tonight's episode." It appears that Sheeran was a favorite among viewers too, with one fan commenting, "Ed Sheeran seems to be having fun, and he seems like a really pleasant guy." Another person said, "You know if #AmericanIdol wanted to replace two of the judges we have now with Alanis and Ed I would be fine."

Fans were quick to celebrate Katy Perry and Lionel Richie’s absence even before they saw Sheeran and Morissette as the judges "It will be SOOOOOO nice watching Idol tonight without having to hold the remote so I can 'MUTE' Perry and Richie every time they open their mouths!" one person tweeted. "Now. change those two judges out PERMANENTLY!"