Biden Says He’s Certain ‘Dangerous’ Trump Won’t Accept 2024 Election Results: ‘I Promise He Won’t’

President Joe Biden stated in a recent interview that he is almost positive that Donald Trump, his predecessor and likely opponent in 2024, whom he referred to as 'dangerous' for the country, will reject the results of the election in November. “The guy is not a democrat with a small d,” Biden joked in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett during a visit to Wisconsin earlier this week.

“I promise you he won’t.” President Biden sounds the alarm on former President Trump not committing to accept the election results. pic.twitter.com/BPyEgpcVGz — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) May 9, 2024

“How many court cases do they have...Supreme Court cases? They’ve all said this is a legitimate election,” Biden said, referring to a barrage of cases Republicans launched in 2020 to question the credibility of the results. All the cases came back with evidence strongly backing Biden's victory over Trump's, but Trump and his camp still claim that the elections were stolen, as per HuffPost. “He may not accept the outcome of the election. I promise you he won’t. Which is dangerous,” the president added.

TIME Reporter: Trump told me he wants to go into a second term and consolidate power into the office of the presidency so that he can remove the guardrails that stood in the way the last time. He would not hire anyone who admits he lost the last election. He wants to fill the… pic.twitter.com/EzmpLuXzeK — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 3, 2024

Biden also pointed out that if reelected, Trump has pledged to use his attorney general to target specific people and serve as 'retribution' for his followers. “What president has ever said anything like this? And he means it,” Biden asserted. Other leaders of democracies, Biden argued, wanted him in power as opposed to Trump, who they believe is a threat to democracy. “Eighty percent of them after we have a major meeting, they go, you have to win for my democracy to stick – their democracy to stick,” Biden claimed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Burnett cited Trump's latest remarks to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, in which he again hinted that he would only accept outcomes that aligned with his views. Trump assured that he would 'fight for the right of the country' if the election wasn't honest. “If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that,” Trump, who was in the state for a campaign stop, said on May 1. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”

Additionally, the GOP frontrunner maintained his bogus claim that he had won Wisconsin in the 2020 election, even though he lost the state by more than 20,000 votes. "If you go back and look at all of the things that had been found out, it showed that I won the election in Wisconsin. It also showed I won the election in other locations."

Recounts in two of the state's largest counties, sponsored by Trump's campaign, confirmed the results in favor of Biden along with other court rulings and independent investigations. Nevertheless, Trump has continued to argue that massive voter fraud was the reason behind his loss. Votes must be 'counted honestly', Trump reiterated as he questioned some of the changes made to voting processes during COVID-19.