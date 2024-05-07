Trump Suggests He Might Not Accept 2024 Election Results if He Loses, Repeats 2020 Election Lies

In the crucial swing state of Wisconsin, former president Donald Trump—who has been promoting "stolen election" theories since the 2020 elections—made the shocking remark that he might not accept the outcomes of the 2024 election. In addition to making misleading claims that he had won the state in 2020, Trump was speaking to the biggest newspaper in Wisconsin, POLITICO reported.

“If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that,” Trump, who was in the state for a campaign stop, said to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”

Trump suggests he won’t accept 2024 election results. Watch the full video here: https://t.co/tuvClqBq0X pic.twitter.com/7eyQeBVeWh — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) May 2, 2024

Even though he lost Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes to President Joe Biden, Trump reiterated the false claim that he had won the state in the 2020 election, claiming, "If you go back and look at all of the things that had been found out, it showed that I won the election in Wisconsin. It also showed I won the election in other locations." Trump's team funded recounts in two of the biggest counties in the state, which, together with further court decisions and independent investigations, verified the results favoring Biden.

“Our campaign is going to be leading a historic effort in conjunction with the RNC, state parties and a team of the most highly qualified lawyers… pic.twitter.com/SUPBdUdsBn — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) May 1, 2024

Despite all these and more refutations, Trump has persisted in his false claims that widespread voting fraud was the cause of his defeat. In the interview, Trump questioned some of the modifications to voting procedures made during the pandemic and said that an honest election outcome would require that votes were “counted honestly.”

With promises to free alleged hostages from the Capitol riot on January 6 and a persistent refusal to acknowledge that he lost in 2020, the former president has made the 2020 election a major focus of his campaign.

Trump again accused Democrats of cheating in a speech at a fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago, per Rolling Stone. “When you are a Democrat, you start off essentially at 40% because you have civil service, you have the unions and you have welfare,” Trump claimed at the retreat, The New York Times reported. “And don’t underestimate welfare. They get welfare to vote, and then they cheat on top of that — they cheat.”

The same day, one of the top VP picks for Trump, Senator Tim Scott also refused to say whether he would accept elections if it's an unfavorable result for them. When Kristin Welker asked Scott on Meet The Press on May 5 whether he would accept the results of 2024, he said, “At the end of the day, the 47th president of the United States will be President Donald Trump,” Scott said.

Trumps’ lap dog, Tim Scott, can’t even answer the question: “Will you accept the results of the 2024 election?” He can’t answer that simple question on camera. These cultist freaks are hopeless. All of them. Totally dedicated to nothing more than a a psychopathic criminal! — tim russ (@timruss2) May 7, 2024

Welker pressed on, asking, “Senator, yes or no? Yes or no? Will you accept the election results of 2024 no matter who wins?” to which Scott responded, “I expect President Trump to win the next election and, listen, I’m not going to answer your hypothetical question,” he said.