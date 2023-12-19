A recent report suggests that Barack Obama has concerns regarding Joe Biden's potential success in the upcoming 2024 election and has the notion that the Democrat could face defeat. Obama, informed by a reliable source, acknowledged the anticipated intensity of the elections and expressed genuine concern about the potential risks 2024 could pose to the democratic system. Additionally, the New York Post highlighted how the observations made by the 44th President mirrored the escalating concerns within the Democratic Party concerning Biden's re-election prospects.

In the latest poll, like several others conducted in the last month, Donald Trump has, yet again, emerged as the GOP frontrunner. Adding to the Democrats' concerns, the poll revealed that the independent candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., could likely take votes from Biden. What's more striking is that, according to the Daily Mail, 60% of voters said they wanted 'another option' in the upcoming 2024 presidential race. The anticipated rematch between Biden and Trump in the forthcoming election is going to be fierce, with both candidates facing their own unique challenges that could potentially lead to their loss in the quest for the White House.

"@BarackObama thinks Joe Biden could LOSE the White House next year"



It was always a matter of when, not if, @TheDemocrats would turn on @JoeBiden https://t.co/BjRoDG3dqk — Pukster (@IronNCopper) December 17, 2023

It seems as though Biden's primary struggles include voters' reservations regarding the economy's resilience, the security of the U.S.-Mexico border, and other concerns surrounding crime rates. Meanwhile, Trump encounters his own set of problems—notably the four criminal trials for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the mishandling of classified documents, among other charges. Moreover, if he gets convicted before the November 2024 election, it could potentially cause other issues for the real estate mogul. Nevertheless, despite these concerns, Trump commands a substantial lead as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

Lately, David Axelrod, highly regarded as Obama's former chief political strategist and recognized for his exceptional contribution to Obama's landmark 2008 triumph, has raised alarms regarding Biden's susceptibility to potential weaknesses. Axelrod has been clear in voicing concerns, showing an unsettling picture of Biden's favorability rating, deeming it as deeply troubling and describing it as 'very, very dark' news for the present administration. He said on a recent podcast, “Job approval down, ratings generally down, most of the comparatives with Trump not good."

Additionally, as per the same Daily Mail article, the ongoing investigations into the business affairs of President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, along with the recent impeachment inquiry announcement, are poised to create challenges well into the forthcoming year. Highlighting recent sentiment, a poll released earlier this month unveiled that 56% of respondents expressed varying degrees of dissatisfaction with the prospect of Biden being the Democratic nominee.

In a democracy, the people have the final word.

If America chooses a president who approvingly quotes the muderous Putin, recycles Hitler's hateful libel against the Jews to slime immigrants and hails the likes of Kim Jung-Un, sad to say, America will get the president it… — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 18, 2023

Furthermore, another poll indicated that former President Trump, positioned as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, maintains a significant advantage over Biden in five out of the six crucial battleground states, setting the stage for a strong electoral landscape. A mix of various polls depicts Biden facing declines both at the national level and in pivotal battleground states, accompanied by a noticeable public concern regarding his age.

