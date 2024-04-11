Biden Flips the Script, Turns Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ Conspiracy Theory Against Him in Blistering Video

President Joe Biden exposed Donald Trump's Big Lie using a blistering video. Trump has been disseminating fabrications on the 2020 elections ever since he lost the 2020 presidential elections. In the video, Biden aimed to demonstrate that, on January 6, 2021, when Trump launched a violent attack on the US Capitol, Trump became the only one who sought to rig the election.

Since January 6, 2021, Trump has made a consistent effort to try to change history, HuffPost reports. He has called the group of his fans who attacked the Capitol "peaceful," referred to the people detained for the violence that day as "hostages" and "patriots," and stated that should he be elected, he will pardon them on his first day in office.

Donald Trump is trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election. But we saw the truth with our own eyes.



“Donald Trump is trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election,” Biden wrote alongside the video, criticizing Trump. “But we saw the truth with our own eyes.” Biden went on in the tweet made from his personal account, adding, “Trump’s mob on January 6 wasn’t a peaceful protest — it was a violent assault on our democracy.”

The video incorporates real footage of the violence, which included attacks on police officers by the pro-Trump mob, with Trump's remarks on January 6 that the day was about “love and unity.” On several occasions, Trump has minimized the bloodshed at the tragic riot at the US Capitol and exalted people accused of crimes related to that day, per AP. The comments used in the video put together by Biden's rapid response team are from an interview with Tucker Carlson from 2023, where he reiterated his commendation of the mob.

“People in that crowd said it was the most beautiful day they’ve ever experienced. There was love in that crowd. There was love and unity,” Trump spoke of his violent supporters. “I have never seen such spirit and such passion and such love. And I’ve also never seen, simultaneously, and from the same people, such hatred of what they’ve done to our country.”

Two polls regarding the Jan. 6 riots were issued in January, and the results highlight how dangerous it would be for the GOP to canvass voters for Trump once again. Recently, the Democratic National Committee held a speaking engagement with two ex-Capitol police officers who slammed Trump for his role in the attacks. Biden's campaign remains cognizant of the importance of Jan 6, as they highlight the insurrection in multiple campaign stops.

Regarding Jan. 6, its participants, and Trump's involvement in inciting the uprising, Democrats and independents continue to have very unfavorable opinions. The majority of Americans continue to agree that Biden was properly elected, that Trump attempted to rig the election and that Trump should be charged with federal crimes in Washington, per POLITICO.