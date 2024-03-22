Joe Biden's Blunt Response to Donald Trump's 'Are You Better Off' Question in A Scathing Video Rebuttal

President Joe Biden didn't hold back when responding to Donald Trump's latest attempt to gauge public sentiment with a nostalgic question: "Are you better off today than you were four years ago?" The Republican Party's strategy of trying to capitalize on collective forgetfulness received a blunt and scathing video response from Biden, showcasing Trump's mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

On his Truth Social platform, former president Trump recently posed a question to his followers. In response, Vice President Biden gave a harsh response. The rhetorical question, "Are you better off today than you were four years ago?" has been used by Trump's supporters, such as Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), and his daughter-in-law and co-chair of the Republican National Committee, Lara Trump, to argue for his reelection. Thus, in a post earlier this week, Trump attempted to pose the same query, as per HuffPost.

Image Source: Getty Images | (L): Photo by Elizabeth Frantz ; (R): Photo by Justin Sullivan

Republicans haven't really had much luck with the topic this time around, despite Ronald Reagan using it effectively in a 1980 presidential debate against President Jimmy Carter, as per ABC News. This is due to the fact that many people instantly recall the lockdowns, isolation, and fatalities caused by the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States in 2020, all of which happened under Trump's administration. It makes sense, then, that Biden brought up this in an open video response to Trump's query on Thursday.

The 40-second video, titled "Donald, I'm glad you asked," included some of the worst incidents of the COVID-19 year. It included the transfer of remains onto freezer trucks. The worst was Trump's recommendation to inject bleach to treat COVID-19, and toilet paper shortages. The shocking images come with quotes from Trump backing his actions, denying blame for the outbreak, and saying, "It is what it is," when told about the deaths occurring then.

Prices are now 19% higher than they were under Trump.



Wages are 5% lower.



Gas and mortgage costs have doubled.



The national debt is $7 trillion bigger.



10 million illegals have entered.



We’re in 3 new wars.



Yeah, I’d say we were way better off under Trump than we are now. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 21, 2024

In February, an AP-NORC poll found that only 24% of Americans thought the situation had gotten better since Biden took office, 41% said they had gotten worse, and 34% gave neither response. Majorities claimed that the country's overall state and the country's economy were in worse shape than when Biden started office.

Donald never did much of anything!



He did brag a lot though, does that count? — Mary Kay Marrello (@MaryKayMarrell1) March 21, 2024

A similar consensus was also evident in the comments area. One user wrote, "Prices are now 19% higher than they were under Trump. Wages are 5% lower. Gas and mortgage costs have doubled. The national debt is $7 trillion bigger. 10 million illegals have entered. We’re in 3 new wars. Yeah, I’d say we were way better off under Trump than we are now." Another user in the comment section wrote humorously, "Donald never did much of anything! He did brag a lot though, does that count??" As the country deals with the aftereffects of COVID-19 and faces tough economic and social issues, the upcoming election is super important.