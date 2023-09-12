Donald Trump maintains that his actions following the 2020 election were justifiable, claiming that there was a "reason" why he and his 18 co-defendants in Georgia, as well as the many others convicted or charged with participating in the January 6 insurgency, protested, per Raw Story.

On Monday evening, Trump wrote on his Truth Social page that anybody being "attacked and indicted" by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis or "deranged" Special Counsel Jack Smith would be able to establish that they had 'probable cause' for their activities. He wrote, "Anybody attacked and Indicted by the failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), or Deranged Jack Smith, will, I assume, & as I will be doing, show how the Presidential Election of 2020 was Rigged and Stollen, the probable reason for your protestation and/or protest."

The former president further added, "The evidence in Georgia, and nationally, is both massive and conclusive. The J6 Unselects even illegally destroyed and deleted all findings, evidence, and proof. That fact alone should be a reason to drop all charges against!"

The main obstacle to Trump's defense is the charge that he tried to rig the 2020 election and orchestrated the riots on January 6. The existence of a "reason" does not make someone legally innocent. Saying that a killing was committed in self-defense may be helpful in some cases. Or the civil disobedience in the 1960s that resulted in many campaigners being imprisoned.

Other justifications from Trump's co-defendants who said they were unaware of their criminal behavior exist. Additionally, ignorance of the law does not make something legal. None of Trump's co-defendants have stated whether they concur with his statements or not.

Gregg Barak, an emeritus professor of criminology and criminal justice at Eastern Michigan University, claims that Donald Trump is now starting to realize that the possibility of going to prison after being charged with four separate crimes in Manhattan, Florida, Washington, D.C., and now Georgia is very much a reality. In an interview with Salon, Barak said that a former president who is under investigation is less likely to be elected again, which means Trump is getting more concerned that spending his life in prison may be inevitable, and he is getting more and more frantic to find a way out.

"In his final days as a free person and as the envisioned walls of prison are starting to close in on Trump, and as his efforts to escape criminal justice by regaining the power of the Oval Office look less likely by the day, he is increasingly becoming more desperate to lose the criminal labels and orange jumpsuits that are inevitably coming for him," he wrote.

He further explained, "Hence, the escalating pace of his violent and revengeful rhetoric against his enemies, real or imagined, including most importantly those prosecutors and judges who are doing everything within their power not to weaponize the wheels of justice against him."

