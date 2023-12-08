Trump ‘Fake Electors’ in Wisconsin Say They Were ‘Tricked and Misled' in to ‘Alternate Elector Scheme'

Ten Republicans signed paperwork claiming that Donald Trump had won Wisconsin's electoral votes in the 2020 Presidential election while acting as "alternate" electors have now resolved a legal lawsuit against them by confirming that it was Joe Biden, who had won the results in 2020.

The alleged fake electors reached an agreement on December 6 to refrain from acting as electors in any election where Trump is running and to release a statement admitting that their actions were "part of an attempt to improperly overturn the 2020 presidential election results," NBC News reported.

Two Biden electors and a Wisconsin voter filed the lawsuit last year, alleging that Trump's attorneys, Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis, and the fraudulent electors participated in a civil conspiracy and broke both state and federal laws.

The Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman at the time, Andrew Hitt, was one of the Trump electors. He claimed in a statement that he and the other candidates "were tricked and misled into participating in what became the alternate elector scheme and would have never taken any actions had we known that there were ulterior reasons beyond preserving an ongoing legal strategy."

“Wisconsin voters have been awaiting accountability for 3 years, and it is beyond time to hold those who perpetrated this scheme responsible for their actions,” one of the lawyers for the plaintiffs, Jeff Mandell of Stafford Rosenbaum LLP, said in a statement about the settlement. “This settlement agreement provides one piece of that accountability and helps ensure that a similar effort to subvert our democracy will never happen again.”

The false electors consented to cooperate with any "ongoing or future Department of Justice investigations related to interference with the 2020 presidential election or the certification of electoral votes on January 6, 2021" as part of the settlement agreement, which also required them to support the plaintiffs in their lawsuits against the Trump attorneys. Hilt said he "will not be supporting Trump in 2024" and has "been working with the Department of Justice since May of 2022."

The plaintiffs demanded damages totaling $2.4 million. The now-reached settlement eliminates the need for the ten fake electors to make any financial reparations. Special Counsel Jack Smith's criminal case against Trump includes this fake electors scheme, in which fake electoral votes for Trump were to be presented as legal during the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021. According to several electors, they were informed that their signed certificates would only be utilized if the legal challenges in those states were successful.

The 10 fake electors revealed in a statement that they "took the foregoing action because they were told that it was necessary to preserve their electoral votes in the event a court challenge may later change the outcome of the election in Wisconsin. That document was then used as part of an attempt to improperly overturn the 2020 presidential election results."

