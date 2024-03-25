5 Bizarre Moments from Donald Trump's Surreal Fox News Interview Sunday

Top 5 Crazy Moments from Trump's Fox News Interview

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

Former President Donald Trump is known for mincing no words and speaking his heart out. The business mogul turned politician's interviews have created furor from time to time. However, his interviews with Fox News have a special corner for some of the bizarre statements made. During an interview aired on Sunday's MediaBuzz on Fox News, Howard Kurtz engaged in a wide-ranging discussion with Trump. The conversation included issues like immigration, Putin, "fake news," and the "rigged election." Here's how Trump went about them as reported by Mediaite.

1. When Trump Stated Migrants Are “Poisoning the Blood” of America

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Howard Kurtz questioned Trump, "Why do you use words like ‘vermin’ and ‘poisoning of the blood?’ The press, as you know, immediately reacts to that by saying, ‘Well, that’s the kind of language that Hitler and Mussolini use.'" Trump replied by saying, "That’s what they say. I didn’t know that, but that’s what they say." Adding further he stated, "Because our country is being poisoned. Look, we can be nice about it, we can talk about, oh, I want to be politically correct, but we have people coming in from prisons and jails, long-term murderers, people with sentences that the rest are of their lives they’re going to spend in some jail in some country that many people have never even a heard of."

2. When Trump Fumbled on Putin-Related Questions

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Rayford

When asked about the death of Alexei Navalny in a Siberian prison camp, former President Trump refrained from directly blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin, maintaining his characteristic lack of commitment on the matter. "Do you believe Vladimir Putin has some responsibility for the death of Alexei Navalny?" Kurtz asked. "I don’t know, but perhaps. Possibly, I could say probably. I don’t know. He’s a young man, so, statistically, he’d be alive for a long time. If you go by the insurance numbers, he’d be alive for another 40 years. So something happened that was unusual."

3. When Trump Escalated His Battle With Jimmy Kimmel

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

With ongoing rumors that not everything is going right between Jimmy Kimmel and Trump, Kurtz hurled the question, "What’s up with you and Jimmy Kimmel?" on the business mogul. Trump denied getting even with Kimmel and said, "Now, look, Jimmy Kimmel is, he hits me, I guess, every night. His ratings are terrible. He’s not a talented guy. I hear he hits me all the time, so I figured I’d hit him because I thought he was a lousy host. I put it out on Truth, which is on fire, by the way. TruthSocial is doing great. I never expected he was going to be reading it. Just before the movie of the year, which is the big one, right? That’s the big one. I think they get the man, the woman, now the move of the year." Adding further he said, "I said, “This guy’s even dumber than I thought.” The thing went viral. It’s been all over the world now, and all he had to do was keep his mouth shut."

4. When Trump Didn’t Back Down While Being Pressed About Threats to Network Broadcast Licenses

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

"After the Iowa caucuses, two networks didn’t carry your speech. I was very critical at the time," Kurtz said. Trump remarked that it was "incredible" how the media would cover a candidate negatively for months and then fail to cover his speech when he emerged victorious in a primary. "I guess it was “Fake Tapper” or somebody turned it off, he said, “Turn it off.” I think, actually, MSNBC did do it — “MSDNC” — but they did do it. But I think it was CNN that didn’t cover it. Jake Tapper, who I used to know and actually sort of liked him, actually, but he hurts himself very badly when he does a thing like that. And he hurts the ratings, too," Trump disclosed.

5. When Trump Reiterated His “Rigged” Election Accusations

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Kurtz asked Trump, "What fundamental thing would you say that people don’t understand about your appeal?" Trump replied, "So, you know, we ended up winning,” Trump said about his 2016 victory. We did much better in 2020. You know, I did millions and millions of votes more in 2020. I did much better. And you can cut this if you want, but the election was rigged. You know, Fox may want to cut that one out, that’s OK." However, Kurtz pointed out, "Well, I would just say, that hasn’t been proven in court." To which Trump responded by saying, "Well, it was so rigged, it was so crazy, but we’re going to do it again."