'Racist' Conservative Bluntly Admits She Wouldn’t Have Voted for Ramaswamy ‘Because He’s Indian’

Right-wing pundit Ann Coulter informed former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy that she would not have supported him had he won the GOP's presidential nomination because he's an Indian. The comments have been called blatantly racist by many of her critics, who also said she justified her perspective by using even more severe prejudices. After listening to her quietly, Ramaswamy—whose parents had moved from India—praised her on X, formerly known as Twitter, for 'having the guts to speak her mind,' HuffPost reported.

Coulter appeared on Ramaswamy's Truth podcast to discuss nationalism. She said, “I agreed with many, many things you said ... when you were running for president, but I still would not have voted for you because you’re an Indian.” She continued by explaining, “There is a core national identity that is the identity of the WASP,” she said, using an acronym for White Anglo-Saxon Protestant, a term that's no longer in use but was often used to describe upper-class, elite White people.

.@AnnCoulter told me flat-out to my face that she couldn’t vote for me “because you’re an Indian,” even though she agreed with me more than most other candidates. I disagree with her but respect she had the guts to speak her mind. It was a riveting hour. The TRUTH podcast is back https://t.co/neVjKSs6e9 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 8, 2024

“And that doesn’t mean we can’t take anyone else in ― a Sri Lankan or a Japanese, or an Indian. But the core around which the nation’s values are formed is the WASP,” she said bizarrely, justifying her dogmatic perception. “We’ve never had a president who didn’t have at least partial English ancestry,” Coulter continued, adding that the only way she could think of voting for Ramaswamy or his family is if any of Ramaswamy’s children married a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), per New York Post.

I wasn’t surprised that Ann Coulter made a racist statement about Vivek.



What surprised me is the weakness and lack of self respect of @VivekGRamaswamy. He’s actually promoting this episode and praising the person who spewed raw racism to his face. I feel sorry for Vivek. https://t.co/XAxOrWTK1J — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 9, 2024

Her comments seemed to have little effect on Ramaswamy, who pointed out that they were both against dual citizenship. He did point out that Coulter was using a 'left-like false proxy target' to figure out loyalty, using only race and not ideology. Subsequently, he said that an immigrant's offspring would be more patriotic than resentful seventh-generation WASPs.

After a lot of flak on the issue, Ramaswamy stated on X that he 'disagreed' with her but respected that 'she had the guts to speak her mind,' earning a rebuke from many people online. "The things that Brown folks will do to be accepted by the white supremacy wing of the GOP," journalist Mehdi Hassan wrote on X. Another user called him out, saying, "Wild how you just let white people hoe you out every time you turn on a camera."

This is not the first time Coulter has been openly racist. Before this, Coulter told Nikki Haley, a former contender for president in 2024 who is of Indian descent, to 'go back to your country.' In 2015, following a racially motivated shooting at a historically black Charleston church, Haley decided to remove the Confederate flag from the grounds of the State House in South Carolina. Coulter disagreed with this progressive decision. “Her candidacy did remind me that I need to immigrate to India so I can demand they start taking down parts of their history,” Coulter said at the time.