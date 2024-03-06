Ivanka Trump 'Enchanted' by Indian Billionaire Heir's Event, While Mark Zuckerberg admires £1m Watch

All eyes were on the sartorial choices of the high-profile guest list of the Indian Billionaire Heir, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. Many big names like Bill Gates, Rihanna, and David Blaine marked their presence in the new union of Asia's richest family. The opulence and grandeur left the guests from around the world in awe. Ivanka Trump went on to call it "magical," while Mark Zuckerberg expressed his wonder for Ambani's £1 million watch.

Looking at the Richard Mille watch Priscilla Chan, wife of Zuckerberg and guest for the night joked that she "might want that," to which Zuckerberg replied by saying, "You know I never really wanted a watch but after seeing that I was like, 'watches are cool'," as he agreed with Chan. The luxury watch that caught the eye of the couple features Koi Fish models and bezel set diamonds as reported by Mirror.

On the other hand, former President of the States, Donald Trump's daughter shared some snaps from her time spent in India for the pre-wedding. "First night in India ~ a magical evening in Everland! 🇮🇳🪷 Sending warm wishes to Anant and Radhika for endless happiness and love as they embark on this wonderful adventure together," Trump wrote in an Instagram post as she posted images of herself wearing celebrated Indian designer Manish Malhotra's gorgeous gold and silver sequin sari, as she posed with her husband, Jared Kushner. In another post captioned, "The celebration of Anant and Radhika’s love continues on our second night in India! 🌟🇮🇳🪷" Trump shared family portraits in Indian ensemble.

People in the comment section were amazed by the elegant white embroidered attire sported by Trump. Others inquired what was Rihanna doing in one of her carousels. User @ladyy_robynn commented, "They hired RiRi for a wedding??" Kim Kardashian complimented by writing, "You look gorgeous!!!!" While people in other posts were enchanted by the big fat Indian wedding one user, @success4sos wrote, "India weddings are so elaborate. I must admit it’s a great way to celebrate a lifetime l of love!!!!! Thank you Ivanka and Jared for representing America with grace poise and beauty." The lavish celebration reportedly cost more than $150 million. Meanwhile, RiRi was reportedly paid $ 6.3 million for her two-hour performance including 19 songs.

Anant is the son of the renowned multibillionaire Indian couple, Nita and Mukesh Ambani, with Nita being the founder of the Reliance Foundation and Mukesh chairing and managing Reliance Industries, estimated to be worth a staggering $113 billion. On the other hand, Merchant is the daughter of Shaila Merchant, a prominent businesswoman, and Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., as reported by Billboard.