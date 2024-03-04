Rihanna’s $6M Gig at Indian Billionaire Son’s Pre-Wedding Event Rivals Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

Global music phenomenon Rihanna garnered media attention all week when she appeared on the platform of an elaborate pre-wedding event in India, with an impressive performance that rivaled and upstaged her legendary appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023.

The lavish event, hosted by Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani to commemorate the approaching wedding of his youngest son, Anant Ambani, to Radhika Merchant, daughter of an Indian pharmaceutical doyen, was an incredible spectacle that has reportedly cost him millions in dollars TMZ.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

Anant is the son of multibillionaire Nita Ambani, who founded the Reliance Foundation, and her husband Mukesh Ambani, who chairs and manages Reliance Industries and is allegedly worth a whopping $113 billion. Merchant is the daughter of businesswoman Shaila Merchant and CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Viren Merchant, per Billboard.

Reminiscent of her electric stadium gigs, videos from the celebration show Rihanna dominating a vast stage decked with intricate lighting, special effects, and a group of backup dancers. The Grammy Award-winning performer wowed the guests with a spectacular performance on an inclining platform that was reminiscent of her legendary appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show last year that grabbed headlines for months.

"I'm here tonight in honor of Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations," she said to the couple.

Nearly 1,200 people attended the star-studded event, which was made even more alluring by the presence of Rihanna and other notables including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan, Ivanka Trump with husband Jared Kushner and their daughter dressed in Indian finery, and several other bigwigs from Hollywood and the business world, per Business Insider. When Rihanna looked back on her performance, she was pleased with it and noted that it was her first big concert in eight years. “The show was the best,” Rihanna was seen saying on camera post-concert while being approached by paparazzi. “I haven’t done a real show in eight years.”

Rihanna's involvement in the Ambani family's celebrations is a rare return to the concert stage since her Anti World Tour in 2016, even though her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show and other high-profile events in recent years have received great appreciation.

According to TMZ, Rihanna's performance brought in an astounding $6 million, demonstrating the scope of the event and the quality of entertainment on offer. With a set list that included singles like Work, We Found Love and B**** Better Have My Money and Diamonds among others, she enthralled the audience. Her set choice, which included 19 songs, only proves that it was the first concert of this scope for the mom-of-two in years.

The Ambani dynasty in India is well known for their love of opulent, lavish parties replete with star-studded glamor. At past weddings, music icons like Chris Martin of Coldplay and Beyoncé have also performed. According to previous estimates from Forbes, Beyoncé was paid almost $4 million to attend Mukesh Ambani's daughter's wedding festivities in the city of Udaipur, Rajasthan in India, back in 2018.