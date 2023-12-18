Former President Donald Trump delivered some really scathing remarks aimed at immigrants at a rally in New Hampshire: “They’re poisoning the blood of our country." These comments become more important than ever before, given that a border deal is currently in the works in the Senate and the Iowa caucuses are posted to start soon. As reported by NBC News, Trump also said, “They’ve poisoned mental institutions and prisons all over the world. Not just in South America, not just the three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world, they’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Also Read: One-Line Apologies From Ex-trump Lawyers Mocked After Their Acceptance of Plea Deals

The term 'poisoning' was subsequently used once more by Trump in an all-caps post on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he claimed overnight that “illegal immigration is poisoning the blood of our nation. They’re coming from prisons, from mental institutions—from all over the world.” However, it's worth noting that Adolf Hitler was credited with coining the derogatory phrase 'blood poisoning' in his manifesto, Mein Kampf, which denounced racial mixing. Hitler wrote, “All great cultures of the past perished only because the originally creative race died out from blood poisoning.”

This is not the first time Trump has used such white supremacist rhetoric; he earlier employed the same in October, reported The Guardian. Joe Biden's campaign has issued a statement denouncing Trump's comments. “Donald Trump channeled his role models as he parroted Adolf Hitler, praised Kim Jong Un, and quoted Vladimir Putin while running for president on a promise to rule as a dictator and threaten American democracy. Trump is not shying away from his plan to lock up millions of people into detention camps and continues to lie about that time when Joe Biden obliterated him by over 7 million votes three years ago,” the Biden campaign said.

Claiming that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of the country" is the literal language of Hitler's Mein Kampf. Trump and his allies are openly embracing fascism, and it's time for the media to stop being scared to use that word. https://t.co/rWFr1HpgtQ — Robert Reich (@RBReich) December 16, 2023

Also Read: House Democrat Jokes That the Former Prez Donald Trump Might Sell His Late Wife’s Tombstone For This Reason

Trump's strong opinions on the matter make his speech sound more frightening. During his tenure in the White House, Trump constructed 450 miles of fence along the approximately 2,000-mile border, replacing most of the pre-existing barriers to discourage immigration. His government imposed stringent border security measures along with a travel ban on citizens of numerous countries with large Muslim populations, POLITICO reported.

Trump New Hampshire rally 2023: Immigrants will “poison the blood” of our country.



Hitler Nuremberg rally 1932: The Jews will "poison the blood of our country.



The Republican Presidential frontrunner is directly quoting Hitler but the GOP will claim they are not racists. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 17, 2023

Also Read: Here Are 10 of Jimmy Kimmel’s Most Popular and Funny Digs at Former President Donald Trump

If re-elected to another term, Trump has promised to complete the border wall, reinstate travel restrictions, and begin mass deportations. He has also promised to revoke birthright citizenship for children born to immigrants. Apart from the pejorative use of poisoning blood, Trump also declared in the speech that he would 'restore and expand' his travel bans to the US. He also promised to 'implement strong ideological screening for all illegal immigrants.'

Eight years ago, candidate for president Donald Trump proposed his Muslim travel ban. Like millions of Americans, I was appalled.



Shamefully, he’s now calling to “restore and expand” his ban. pic.twitter.com/6a7x2ke8Bu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 9, 2023

Trump's strongest critic among his GOP rivals, Chris Christie, referred to Trump's comments as 'disgusting' on CNN's State of the Union. “He’s disgusting, and what he’s doing is dog-whistling to Americans who feel absolutely under stress and strained from the economy and the conflicts around the world, and he’s dog-whistling to blame it on people from areas that don’t look like us,” Christie said before adding, “The other problem with this is the Republicans who are saying this is OK.”

More from Inquisitr

Former Fox Host Says Americans Should Focus on Republicans Enabling Trump, Not His 'Dictatorship' Remark

When Ex-Prez Donald Trump Wanted Daughter Ivanka as the World Bank's President: “She’d Be Incredible”