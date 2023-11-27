Chris Christie Thinks ‘People Will Forget Donald Trump’ if He Loses the 2024 GOP Nomination

In a bold prediction, Republican presidential hopeful and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie contemplates that if Donald Trump loses the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, the American public ‘en masse’ will begin to ignore the four-time former president. Christie shared his perspective during an interview, asserting, “I think the public en masse will begin to ignore a four-time loser like Donald Trump.”

While Trump has been a leading frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, leading on both state-level and national polls, Christie remains hopeful about his chances, specifically in the critical early-voting state of New Hampshire. Christie is planning on securing a victory in New Hampshire, a step he believes could mold the dynamics of the race.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

As per USA Today, addressing the potential scenario where Trump loses the nomination but refuses to concede or pursues a third-party candidacy, Christie shared his perspective on this hypothetical situation, “Look, no one will expect him to concede. He hasn’t conceded the 2020 election, who cares? I don’t suspect he’ll ever concede.” Christie further continued, “He lost in 2018 in the House, he lost in 2020, in the Senate and in the White House. And in 2022, he led us to more losses in the governorships and the Senate, and if he loses in 2024 he will be a four-time loser, I think he’ll go back to Mar-a-Lago. He’ll continue to carp and moan and complain and say we don’t deserve him. Anything that gets him out of this race and what keeps him out of the White House is fine by me.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

As per ABC News, as the 2024 primary race heats up, a unique development has surfaced. Americans for Prosperity Action, supported by Republican billionaire Charles Koch and allies, plans to endorse an alternative candidate to Trump. With approximately $70 million at their disposal, Americans for Prosperity aims to sway Republicans who might be open to a Trump alternative. While Christie remains behind Trump in polls, he remains optimistic, "I think people are just starting to engage, even in a place like New Hampshire. You know, I really see people now finally starting to dig in, figure out who they think is saying the things that they want to hear, and telling the truth to the voters of New Hampshire, Right now, with 58 days to go until the New Hampshire primary, we are going to focus most of our time and energy on the state of New Hampshire,"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tom Pennington

Looking ahead, Christie plans to expand his campaign to South Carolina and Michigan, anticipating strong performances in these key primary states. He emphasized the need for the remaining candidates, including former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, to focus their critiques on Trump rather than attacking each other. Christie believes, "If all three of us would go after Donald Trump, well then the most credible amongst the three of us in terms of those critiques would wind up winning this primary, I believe, I think we need to focus on who's in front here, who's bad for our party, and who would be bad for this country," he continued. "And in my view, that's Donald Trump and we need to go directly at him."

