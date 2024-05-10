Tom Sandoval Brands Ex Rachel Leviss a 'Coward' for Skipping 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Post-Affair

Explosive tensions erupted at the Vanderpump Rules reunion as Tom Sandoval unleashed his fury on ex-girlfriend Raquel Leviss for her notable absence. In a nearly eight-minute preview clip, Bravo host Andy Cohen addressed the elephant in the room - Leviss' decision to abandon the show after her months-long affair with Sandoval obliterated his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

The OG cast member Lisa Vanderpump didn't hold back, utterly condemning "all of her actions" as "unpredictable and ridiculous" in the aftermath of the seismic "Scandoval" betrayal, as per The Sun. Madix, still reeling from her former best friend's unforgivable transgression, weighed in when Cohen questioned if she regretted anything said to Leviss during last year's explosive reunion. "I had the courage to stand up against my perpetrators," Madix stated defiantly. "I can't even believe I showed up that day." Her raw admission highlighted the devastation Leviss' affair had wrought. However, Sandoval's ruthless condemnation of his ex truly set the reunion stage ablaze with fireworks. "Looking back, I think [Rachel]'s a f***ing coward. Like I'm sorry to say it," he spat, his castmates visibly stunned by the venom laced in his words.

Doubling down, Sandoval raged, "I think sitting here, preaching to everybody like she's moving on while still talking relentlessly about me, and everybody is just f***ing ridiculous." On the other hand, Leviss' Rachel Goes Rogue podcast shared her new budding affair. While Leviss briefly sought treatment at a mental health facility, by mid-May she had reportedly dumped Sandoval to pursue a new romance with single dad Matthew Dunn. "All this nonsense on a podcast and her denigrating everyone — it's absolutely ridiculous," Vanderpump groused about Leviss' podcast exploits, making it clear she firmly stands united with Madix and against her former SUR server, as per People.

For his part, Sandoval claims he encouraged Leviss "to take some time away from everybody, including myself, and come to her decision that way" about returning for Season 11. Lala Kent, who has struck up an unlikely alliance with Sandoval amid the wreckage, gave Leviss some begrudging credit for her bravery. "For Tom and Raquel to show up [to the Season 10 reunion] — now that was like, 'Damn, I consider myself a tough b----, I don't think I could have,'" Kent admitted.

As Vanderpump Rules trudges ahead without its newfound pariah, the ensemble is still navigating the explosive aftermath. Madix is focused on rebuilding and opening a sandwich shop with Katie Maloney. Sandoval is attempting personal growth after his self-professed "hardest season" saying, "It was definitely the hardest season by far, hardest conversations I’ve had, the guilt I feel, the people around me who got hurt in the process like [Tom] Schwartz and other people, it weighs on me a lot. I feel awful about it.”