When Kourtney Kardashian Couldn't 'Forgive' Mother Kris Jenner for Cheating on Her Late Father

The Kardashians has been on people’s screens for nearly a decade and since then its ratings have been through the roof. The reality show’s portrayal of drama, romance, and raw emotions followed by some heartwarming moments have enraptured viewers as loyal fans of the show. But while there exist several happy instances, there have been some pretty intense fights between this close-knit family.

The argument between Kourtney Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner has been one of the most noteworthy banters on the show. Although now everything’s water under the bridge, back then Kourtney couldn’t seem to forgive Mama Jenner for allegedly cheating on her late father, Robert Kardashian as The Daily Mail noted

In a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians [Now Known as The Kardashians], Kourtney confronted her mother about an alleged ‘mistake’ that she committed years ago. The mother of soon-to-be-four re-opened some old wounds as she brought up Jenner’s affair while she was married to her late hubby Robert.

The conversation began while they were in the middle of talking about their afternoon lunch when Kourtney asked sarcastically, “Did you b*** him in the bathroom?” She referred to the waiter that Jenner was reportedly ‘flirting’ with. Her oldest daughter's remark rendered Jenner speechless. Kourtney took advantage of this shock and added another reference, “It’s not like that’s stopped you before,”

This time the momager spoke up and tried to bring her child’s ‘uncalled’ statement to her knowledge. “Sometimes you can be really rude,” said the mother of five feigning ignorance to the hurtful statement made against her. Even though the intense exchange may have died down for the moment, it wasn’t long before Travis Barker’s wife decided to bring it up again while at a luncheon.

At the time, Kourtney was enjoying a fine afternoon with her two sisters, Khloe and SKIMS pioneer Kimalong with Kris when she brought up the sensitive affair once more. Things got quite feisty between the mother-daughter duo after Kourtney couldn’t hold back her feelings anymore. This was because she noticed Kris ‘sweet-talking’ a chef right in front of her then-husband Caitlyn Jenner [ she previously went by Bruce Jenner].

“You’re so inappropriate and embarrassing. You have no shame in your game,” said Kourtney bluntly with irritation to her mother. Kris at that point had really had enough and didn’t want to converse further in public and urged her daughter to have this argument privately. But not before she said, “You’re so f****** uptight!”

That was merely the beginning of their heated argument. The two went back and forth between each other spewing venomous words at each other that certainly did some damage. In the end, Kourtney drew a conclusion that came across how she could never forgive Kris for the affair.

“I don’t understand how you can do that to your family,” In exhaustion, her mother asks, “Are you going to punish me for the rest of my life because of something I did years ago?” Kourtney made one final retort and said, “I don’t want to keep talking about this. I just don’t relate to this and I don’t understand it,” and then nonchalantly walked away from the scene.

