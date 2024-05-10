Taylor Swift's Comment in Response to Kim Sharing a Photo With Karlie Kloss

Kim Kardashian seemed to be fueling her ongoing rivalry with Taylor Swift last month when she shared an old picture of herself with the singer's former best friend, Karlie Kloss. Swift, nevertheless, seems unfazed by Kardashian's dubious behavior, a source recently told OK Magazine. This was only a few days after Swift released her diss tune 'thanK you aIMee,' which is purportedly directed at reality star.

Kim Kardashian has posted with Karlie Kloss pic.twitter.com/yvxzfciVM8 — chloe (@ChloeQueues) April 23, 2024

The source revealed to the outlet, "Taylor wasn’t surprised by the dig. She thought it was a typical mean girl move by Kim. At this rate, these two may never get along. They definitely aren’t ready to forgive and forget yet." Kim's controversial post showed up after the April 19 release of Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. Fans' interest in the dispute between the founder of SKIMS and the Grammy winner was piqued by this album. Two hours following the release of the first record, Swift dropped a double album. Fans were drawn to the song "thanK you aIMee" from the double album, and some speculated that it may be a reference to Kim. Since Swift capitalized the song's title, KIM, and included lyrics about bullying, many felt the song was directed at The Kardashians star.

After Kim shared the post with Kloss on her Instagram, Swifties immediately went on social media and quickly connected the dots to conclude. One user wrote at the time, "Not kim posting a pic with karlie today that was taken TWO YEARS ago??? i smell drama." A second one added, "And yet she says she has moved on and then chooses to post a picture that is two years old." A third one jotted down, "She flames the fire and then tries to act mature saying she is ready for the feud to be over." A fourth user quoted Swift's Mad Woman lyrics, "Woman like hunting witches too, doing all dirties work for you, it's obvious that wanting me dead has really brougt you two together..."

“It’s obvious that wanting me dead has really brought you two together” — rachel (@rachel141011) April 23, 2024

The now-famous rivalry between the two started in 2016 when Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West hinted in his song Famous that he 'might still have sex' with Swift and 'made that bitch famous.' Swift subsequently clarified that she didn't agree with West referring to her as a 'bitch.' In response, Kardashian released a phone conversation in which Swift seemed to give the rapper permission to do so. Social media users responded by calling Swift a 'snake' and a 'liar'. She spent a year in hiding as a result of the intense criticism from the public.

The Sunday Times questioned Kloss, who was then best friends with Swift, about whether she believed Kardashian was a 'good person' in the midst of the controversy. Kloss replied at the time, "I think she’s been a lovely person to me in the past. Look, I really don’t know her that well." Nevertheless, the whole conversation was eventually made public in 2020, demonstrating that Swift's initial claim that the tape was altered was true. From 2013 to 2017, Kloss and Swift had a close relationship. Yet in 2018, when Swift skipped both of Kloss' weddings to Joshua Kushner, there seemed to be more concrete signs of a separation.