Meghan Markle Used Her Beautiful Calligraphy Skills To Do the Logo for This New Brand

Meghan Markle delighted her adoring fan base with an exciting detail in her new venture, American Riviera Orchard. Markle, 42, added a personal touch by creating the calligraphy for the logo of her recently established lifestyle company, Us Weekly reported. The brand's name is printed in a delicate gold cursive script that Markle wrote up within the exquisite logo.

In March, she revealed her upcoming project, American Riviera Orchard, and the following month, she delivered baskets containing strawberry jam as part of the brand's debut offering. American Riviera Orchard most certainly has a part in Markle's soon-to-be Netflix series, which will highlight the 'joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.' She will not only be presenting the yet-to-be-named series but will also serve as executive producer on the project, which she and her husband, Prince Harry, got as a part of a multi-project deal.

The crest in the American Riviera Orchard logo, which cleverly combined an 'A' and an 'O' with a few additional flourishes, was another example of the Duchess' love of calligraphy, per PEOPLE. The logo is completed with the term 'Montecito,' which refers to the Santa Barbara town in California where Markle and Prince Harry live with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

The mom-of-two was a calligrapher before she had her big acting break on Suits, so it's hardly unexpected that she drew up the logo for her most recent project. She worked as a calligraphy, gift-wrapping, and book-binding instructor at the Paper Source shop in Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2005. The Duchess of Sussex has worked as a freelance calligrapher, drawing renowned clientele such as Paula Patton and Robin Thicke.

“I met her because she helped me with my wedding invitations,” Patton told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. “She had this beautiful writing. That moment I feel like I said something to her, like, ‘You are really meant to be royal.’ She was just so graceful and lovely, and actually really kind.”

The Duchess also utilized her handwriting skills when she worked for Dolce & Gabanna over the Christmas season. “What’s funny is I probably still have some calligraphy business cards floating out in the world,” Markle joked to Esquire in 2013. “I can’t wait for someone to call me in a month or something, and say, ‘Can you please do these for my son’s Bar Mitzvah?’”

Following her royal marriage to Prince Harry, royal watchers were treated to glimpses of her exceptional handwriting, from her personal thank-you cards to her flawless signature in guest books. Markle and Harry appeared to draw inspiration from the Duchess of Sussex's calligraphy abilities for their joint cipher, which romantically combined the letters 'H' and 'M.' On her now-defunct blog, The Tig, she expressed her fondness for handwritten messages. "I think handwritten notes are a lost art form," she said. "The idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special."