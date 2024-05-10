Donald Trump Blasts MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Over Hush-Money Trial Coverage: 'Looks Like Sh-t'

Former President Donald Trump appeared to take offense at MSNBC's host, Lawrence O'Donnell. Just after his show, The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, aired, Trump launched a late-night tirade against the veteran anchor. “I spotted Ratings Challenged Lawrence O’Donnell, of MSDNC, in the courthouse today. I haven’t seen him in years,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “He looks like shit, a real loser.”

As per Huff Post, in response, O’Donnell tweeted, "Trump posted this right after my show tonight. Must’ve been something I said...It seems Donald Trump wasn’t really pleased to see me.” Spectators had witnessed Trump 'muttering' as he looked at O'Donnell with contempt while exiting court last week. Trump's rant came after O'Donnell focused on the trial during the entirety of his episode. He summarized Daniels' testimony, pointing out what he considered to be Judge Juan Merchan's 'very direct professional insult' to Trump's counsel.

As per another report by HuffPost, O'Donnell described how his presence seemingly disturbed the 2024 GOP frontrunner in the court: “I have my interpretation of what Donald Trump’s face and eyes were trying to say to me, and what drove him to create a final moment in the courtroom today that was worthy of New York Times reporting.”

O'Donnell pointed out that Trump's close advisor, Boris Epshteyn, was sitting in the front row reserved for Trump family members, who continue to be absent. He quipped, “Boris should have told Donald Trump, ‘When you walk by O’Donnell, don’t give him the satisfaction of making a moment about him. But defendants like Donald Trump always make mistakes in courtrooms — and mistakes are what has landed Donald Trump in criminal courtrooms.”

Trump is accused of making false statements about his business dealings to conceal payments meant to sway the 2016 election. He allegedly took part in a 'catch and kill' plot to suppress potentially harmful rumors before the election. This included rumors of an alleged 2006 extramarital relationship with adult movie star Stormy Daniels.

As per The Wrap, O'Donnell stated on his show, “The judge noted that he sustained almost all of the Trump attorney’s objections to that testimony and then said in a very direct, professional insult to the Trump lawyers, quote, ‘I was surprised that there were not more objections.’ That was a signal to Donald Trump that his lawyers did not do a good job in that section of the trial.” According to Adweek, O'Donnell's program attracted an average of over 1.5 million viewers last month and was ranked among the top 10 cable news programs.

Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, claimed that Daniels' evidence was 'extraordinarily biased and you can't unring that bell for the jury,' which was the main point of emphasis for O'Donnell. The veteran host continued about how Susan Necheles, one of Trump's attorneys, squandered her time on a "full hour of bland, unrevealing question-and-answer before ever getting to Daniels’ testimony about having sex with Donald Trump." The lawyer accused the adult film actress of trying to blackmail Trump, which, according to O'Donnell, set Daniels up to just respond with a 'false.'