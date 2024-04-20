Critics Slam Donald Trump's Recent Rant About the Courthouse Temperature

Donald Trump expressed his discomfort with the chilly courtroom conditions on the third day of his New York criminal trial on Thursday, April 18. The former president voiced his displeasure, noting that the temperatures were uncomfortably low. “I’m sitting here for days now, from morning till night, in that freezing room, freezing, everybody was freezing in there,” Trump said, as reported by HuffPost.

Moreover, Trump's complaint didn't receive a warm reception on social media. Some critics highlighted reports that Trump had fallen asleep in court on the first two days, suggesting that the cool temperatures might help keep him awake.

A page on X wrote, "As a former casino owner, he should be well aware that cold temperatures keep people awake!" Another person wrote, "Give him one of those foil blankets he gave the immigrant children." A third person wrote, "The whiniest ex-President ever. That man whines, whines, whines."

A fourth user wrote, "Somebody get this rugged alpha male a fucking blankie and some mittens. What a PAB!!" Furthermore, Trump's lawyer requested the judge to raise the temperature by a mere one degree, yet the judge, with regret, declined the request.

He expressed the opinion that the room should have been slightly cooler than too warm. The judge said, “It is cold, there’s no question it is cold, but I’d rather be a little cold than sweaty, and really those are the choices. I agree with [attorneys] it’s chilly, no question." as reported by The Independent.

The courtroom's temperature has become a focal point of discussion this week, not just for the defendant but also for lawyers, potential jurors, the media, and even the judge. The cool atmosphere sharply contrasts with the warmer courtroom of federal Judge Tanya Chutkan.

The judge presiding over Trump's federal election interference case in D.C. is Chutkan. This case involves charges related to Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to Forbes. Chutkan, who hails from Jamaica, informed potential jurors in the trial that she prefers a warm courtroom, referring to herself as a "tropical person."

The matter resurfaced on Friday morning during the selection of alternate jurors. "We're also working on the temperature," Merchan said. Studies reported by Newsweek indicate that the ambient temperature inside a courtroom can significantly influence how crimes are perceived.

Additional studies have demonstrated how physical temperature can impact judgment, even outside of criminal contexts. Meanwhile, after days of jury selection and thorough questioning of a diminishing pool of potential jurors, Merchan completed the selection of all 12 jurors for the trial on Thursday.

The trial, anticipated to span six weeks, saw the empaneling of these jurors following the dismissal of numerous potential candidates. Two jurors who were initially selected were later excused, with one noting that people she knew had recognized her, leading her to question her ability to remain impartial.