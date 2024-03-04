Former White House Lawyer Speculates Why Ex-President Trump Showed Discomfort During Five-Hour Hearing

In a courtroom drama that unraveled over five hours, former President Donald Trump’s impatience stole the limelight, leaving many speculating what was behind his visible agitation. As he sat through the long hearing, his former White House lawyer, Ty Cobb, offered a shocking theory; it might all come down to a craving for his beloved Diet Coke.

The incident occurred on Friday as Judge Aileen Cannon presided over a case accusing Trump of knowingly retaining classified documents after leaving office and obstructing efforts to retrieve them. Special Counsel Jack Smith trying for a trial date of July 8. Trump’s legal team sought a start date conveniently after the 2024 election, a move that didn’t go as planned in front of the judge.

“That's a long time for him to go without a Diet Coke. So, I can see why he might be cranky.”



Throughout the proceedings, reporters noted Trump’s fidgety nature, specifically as the clock struck three in the afternoon. For a man accustomed to quick decisions and rapid action, sitting through a five-hour hearing was no easy feat. But according to Cobb, there might have been more to the story. Judge Cannon said in the court, “A lot of work needs to be done in the pretrial phase of this case.”

Cobb speculated that Trump’s presence in the courtroom was not mandatory but it was a gesture of appreciation for Judge Cannon’s previous rulings in his favor. In an interview with Erin Burnett, Cobb scrutinized that day’s hearing.

Burnett asked, “I did mention Katelyn Polantz’s reporting from inside the courtroom. She saw Trump, Ty, appear to grow impatient at three o’clock in the afternoon. That was a five-hour hearing. So, it was just before it ended. He started to get impatient, but obviously, he was there by choice. That’s a long time for him to be there. So he began shaking his head according to her reporting.”

As per the reports of Mediaite, Cobb’s explanation took an unexpected turn as he revealed, “Well, I think he was there the entire time, basically as a complement or a wave to her. I think he recognizes, as does most of the litigating world, that she has really gone out of her way and that got her rebuked by the 11th Circuit to favor Trump in these proceedings. And I think he wanted to repay the favor by showing up.”

Known for his affinity for the carbonated beverage, Trump's inability to indulge in his favorite drink for hours on end might have contributed to his apparent crankiness. Cobb further added, “In terms of dynamic at three o’clock, that’s sort of– that’s a long time for him to go without a Diet Coke. So, I can see why he might be cranky, but he probably was mostly cranky about what the government was saying in terms of the political schedules are irrelevant. This case is ready to go. We can get this case done.”