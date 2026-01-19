2026 New Year Giveaway
“Can’t Wait to Not Watch”: Melania Trump’s Documentary Trailer Sparks Viral Internet Backlash

Published on: January 19, 2026 at 11:36 PM ET

About the low ticket sales, a user said, "I wouldn't expect any other result."

Melania Trump mocked by critics and supporters for her upcoming documentary.
Melania Trump mocked for her upcoming documentary. | Cover Image Source: (L) The White House (R) Canva

The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, has been busier than usual since last year. Apart from her duties as First Lady, she also helped decorate the White House with classic and beautiful decor, earning praise from everyone, including her husband, President Donald Trump. However, the one project that kept her most occupied was her upcoming documentary, Melania.

Melania is set for release on January 30, 2026, and features behind-the-scenes footage of Trump’s presidency from the FLOTUS’s perspective. However, it is slated to premiere at the Trump Kennedy Center before its global release.

According to IMDb, reportedly $40 million has been invested in a deal with Amazon’s MGM Studios. The agreement provides unparalleled access 20 days before the official release. However, it appears that not many have claimed the benefits of early access to the documentary.

After the trailer dropped last year, the First Lady’s documentary faced immense criticism from the public. With the official release looming, critics have once more taken to social media to slam the documentary and address the alleged lack of interest. Many shared parody reels mocking the FLOTUS.

One social media critic shared a spoof video of what Melania could be about from the trailer, prompting quite a response in the comment section of the Instagram video. The user seemingly did her makeup like the FLOTUS and also talked in her accent to make it appear more realistic.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Maggie Reed (@mermaidmamamaggie)

Next, the critic went on to explain that the movie was reportedly about Melania’s “inner thoughts” during her husband’s second inauguration. The budget for the movie was also addressed, with the critic saying, “The budget for the movie was very small; only $40 million for a camera to follow me around.”

Netizens shared their thoughts on the documentary. One user referred to the reportedly empty chairs in theaters, saying, “I can’t wait to Not go to that movie.” Another said, “Lol, only $40 Million to have camera follow me around! Lol.” A third one expressed confusion over the trailer’s quality and pointed out, “I thought the official trailer was a spoof. I guess that’s in keeping with the norm.”

Many others continued to slam the FLOTUS for the low ticket sales, even on X. One user asked, “What did they expect?” Another said, “Did Amazon MGM really think they’d make any money from this? Really?” A third one said, “I wouldn’t expect any other result.” A fourth one claimed, “How could it be anything but a flop?”

Negative criticism isn’t the First Lady and her team’s only major challenge. As mentioned earlier, tickets for the movie haven’t exactly been flying off the shelves. According to reports by InSneider, theatres have sold fewer than 10 tickets per screening. A distribution executive speaking to the publication shared insight into the low sales, pointing to a potential flop.

The distribution executive claimed, “Curiosity does not always translate to a $20 movie ticket.” The executive further highlighted how documentaries are generally a tough sell with the public. In addition to the “polarizing nature” of the content, making it an even tougher sell since it is now a niche.

