A New York Courtroom Could Mark the Conclusion of Ivanka’s Estrangement From Dad Donald Trump

According to recent reports, Ivanka Trump is listed as a potential witness for the New York Attorney General in the ongoing corporate fraud civil action against Donald Trump in New York City. Ivanka was chosen as a witness in the case, having been named a co-defendant alongside Donald Trump, his adult sons, and associates. Jamie White, a Michigan-based attorney who specializes in personal injury law, criminal defense, and civil litigation, stated that calling Ivanka Trump as a witness would typically indicate cooperation.

Since the period of issue in the complaint overlapped with Ivanka's tenure in Washington, D.C., she was entitled to withdraw from the case last year. As per reports, by that time, she had resigned from her position as executive vice president at the Trump Organization. Attorney White from Michigan said that this was "a unique turn of events" since seasoned prosecutors often don't call witnesses only so that they may have them take the 5th [amendment]. Given this, he concludes that "Ivanka might be cooperating to some level." He further added, "I don’t think it’s a frivolous subpoena. But we can’t rule out that Trump may have told his daughter: ‘Do what you’ve got to do.'"

Ivanka had little trouble making up her mind to ignore the ex-president's repeated requests to come back for his third try for office. A source informed US Weekly, "Ivanka had a rotten time toward the end of her dad’s reign and in the many months that followed as the whole family was put through the wringer by the messy way it all ended. She saw firsthand how vicious and toxic the backbiting was and still is, and by the time came for her to step away she couldn’t do so fast enough. Even if her dad begged her to be involved in his campaign again, Ivanka would turn it down flat. Her priority is to pursue a calm, low-key life now and enjoy her new professional start in the private sector, raise her family, and stay away from the circus and volatility that will surely be coming along with her dad’s campaign."

On January 6, 2021, top advisers reportedly turned to Ivanka to attempt to reason with Donald Trump, which may have been the last straw for the president's daughter. There was so much chaos during her father's last months in office that Ivanka never considered pitching in to assist. An informant revealed his experience in the public eye during Trump's administration, "Ivanka hated all the criticism and the threats and was unhappy about how a lot of their friends turned their back on them. She feels it’s bad for her family … and negative in general in her circle of friends. She wants as normal a life as she can arrange for her and her family … she’s unhappy about becoming a political target."

