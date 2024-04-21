5 Royal Women Ranked from Most Attractive to Least Based on Ancient Greek 'Golden Ratio' Formula

Most attractive royal women according to Greek 'Golden Ratio.'

Image Source: Getty Images | (From Left to Right): Photo by Tim Graham Picture Library; Photo by Sean Gallup; Photo by Silver Screen Collection; Photo by Unique Nicole; Photo by Chris Jackson

Harley Street surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva ran a Golden ratio analysis on the most renowned royal women. This method considers the distance between the eyes, the width of the mouth, and so forth determining if one's facial features are in perfect harmony or not. Although the surgeon said all women are gorgeous in their own right, the Golden ratio measurements favored some over others. These 5 royal women scored highest to lowest based on this ancient Greek facial method.

1. Princess Diana

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Levenson

Princess Diana was among the most loved royals to exist in the history of British Monarchy. Hailed as "the people's Princess," her influence on people has been paramount throughout her lifetime. She possessed a beautiful heart, however, according to an ancient Greek 'golden ratio' formula, she was also the most attractive royal of all times. Dr. Silva carried out this practice on Princess Diana whose features aligned in perfect facial harmony, scoring highest on the scale of facial aesthetics ratio.

2. Queen Rania of Jordan

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Olivier Douliery

Harley Street surgeon Dr. De Silva ran a Golden ratio analysis on Queen Rania of Jordan. She secured second place after Diana as the most attractive royal woman based on the ancient Greek formula. Dr. said, "Queen Rania is the most beautiful living royal and a stunningly attractive woman. She had the highest marks of all for her classically shaped chin and also scored highly for her lips. She was marked down for her nose width and her brow area."

3. Grace Kelly- Princess of Monaco

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by George Rose

Academy Award winner actress Grace Kelly became Princess Grace of Monaco after her wedding to Monaco's Prince Reinier scored the number third position in the list of most attractive royal women. Dr. Silva analyzed Kelly based on the mathematical formula for finding the perfect balance and harmony and said, "Princess Grace has a timeless beauty and had the highest scores for her eye spacing and her eye position. However, she lost marks for her chin which is a little indistinct."

4. Meghan Markle- Duchess of Sussex

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

Although Meghan Markle wasn't born into a royal family, but became the Duchess of Sussex after marrying the late Princess Diana's younger son Prince Harry. Her distinct features, however, make her stand out, according to Dr. De Silva. She is the most attractive princess thanks to her "beautiful facial symmetry," the doctor noted. In fact, the doctor who ran the Greek formula, added, that she got "closer than any other princess to having what the Greeks considered the perfect face."

5. Kate Middleton- Princess of Wales

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, came close to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle in being the most attractive royal woman based on the ancient Greek method. Although Dr. Silva remarked Middleton is still one of the most beautiful women to exist, there are some plus points on her face, "Kate stands out for having a perfect gap between her nose and lips and very strong eye spacing. She was marked down for having a weaker chin and jawline than Diana."