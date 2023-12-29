'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Flaunts Dramatic Facial Alterations After Recent Cosmetic Procedure

In a recent revelation, The View host Sunny Hostin took to her Instagram Stories to showcase the before-and-after photos of her latest plastic surgery. The 55-year-old television host flaunted the results, revealing a visibly tighter and more defined jawline and neckline, suggesting a jaw-tightening procedure. This aesthetic transformation was carried out by Dr. Ryan Neinstein at New York's Neinstein Plastic Surgery, the same plastic surgeon who had previously performed a breast reduction and liposuction on Hostin, as per The Sun.

Image Source: Instagram: @sunny

The captivating images, shared by Dr. Neinstein on his Instagram Stories, left no room for doubt about the positive impact of the procedure on Hostin's appearance. With a succinct caption that read, "Game changer with @sunny," the plastic surgeon acknowledged the remarkable outcome of the surgery. Hostin, known for her openness about her cosmetic procedures, especially those undertaken in consideration of changes to her body after the birth of her kids, has consistently shared her journey with her audience. Driven by a commitment to transparency, she has not hesitated to showcase the efforts undertaken to maintain her youthful appearance.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

This particular plastic surgery venture adds to a series of procedures Hostin has undergone, illustrating her willingness to explore various avenues in the pursuit of self-improvement. The reveal on Instagram allowed followers to glimpse Dr. Neinstein's hands, showcasing the impressive skill set that contributed to Hostin's rejuvenated look.

Interestingly, Hostin's openness about her cosmetic enhancements contrasts with the tensions that occasionally arise on The View. A spat with co-host Ana Navarro came to light when Hostin called out Navarro for what seemed like harboring ill feelings. The dispute centered around a pooch pageant on the show, where Hostin's dogs emerged victorious, leading to alleged jealousy from Navarro.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Patricia Schlein

The animosity between Hostin and Navarro is not a recent development, as the two have clashed on previous occasions. In one instance, Navarro snapped at Hostin, expressing frustration during a discussion on a controversial movie ban in Florida. This exchange highlighted the occasional discord between the co-hosts, emphasizing their differing perspectives on various topics. These on-air conflicts, however, do not detract from Hostin's commitment to maintaining her personal aesthetic standards. Her decision to undergo plastic surgery is a testament to her embrace of cosmetic enhancements as part of her self-care routine. The before-and-after photos serve as tangible evidence of the transformative impact of the procedures, reinforcing Hostin's dedication to her professional and personal well-being.

People like Sunny Hostin feed off the attention of being “oppressed.” — Larry Dean Dan (@LarryDeanDan) December 28, 2023

Meanwhile, in a surprising turn of events earlier, fans were taken aback when Navarro abruptly interrupted Hostin during an intense debate as per Entertainment Weekly. Hostin, in the midst of expressing her thoughts, found herself spoken over by Navarro, who redirected the conversation by seeking the opinion of Whoopi Goldberg, aged 68, on the discussed topic. That episode commenced with The View panelists engaging in a discussion about the coronation of King Charles III.

