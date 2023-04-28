Amy Duggar Shares Unedited Before-and-After Photos of Her Recent Plastic Surgery Procedure

Amy Duggar from the popular reality TV show Counting On, recently told her fans that she underwent a cosmetic procedure and has shared unedited before-and-after photos of the results. The 36-year-old star took to Instagram and shared the images of her recent Botox injections, revealing a noticeable difference in the skin around her eyes, forehead, and mouth.

In the "before" photo, Duggar can be seen smiling wide, while in the "after" photo, her face looks noticeably tighter. The TLC personality also shared a more neutral photo of herself, standing in front of a bright light. Duggar captioned the photos, "Sharing my Botox results!! I couldn't be happier!! @voxy_aesthetics."

While some fans were unable to spot much of a difference, others praised her fresh look, as per The US Sun. One of her followers commented, "Love!! You look fabulous! I cannot live without my Botox!" Another fan complimented her saying, "This is what I need; just a little touch!!"

However, some people on Reddit questioned if she had undergone other procedures, such as fillers, while others suspected that the "after" photo had been manipulated using photo editing software. Nonetheless, Duggar has been very open about her decision to undergo the cosmetic procedure, documenting her experience of getting Botox for the first time back in March.

In a video posted on Instagram Stories, Duggar revealed that she had never had any kind of fillers or Botox before but was excited to try it. "Hi yall" she began her video while wearing her long brunette hair down and a nondescript black cap. "I've never had botox before, I've never had any kind of fillers on my face - but today that all changes. I'm going to get botox right here," Duggar said, pointing to the area between her eyes and above her nose - the top of the T-line. "And probably right here!" she added pointing to her cheekbones. She expressed that she was looking forward to the boost of confidence and instant likability that Botox can provide. Duggar also recorded the technician as they prepared her for the injections.

Amy Duggar is known for being a bit of a rebel in her ultra-conservative family, with her uncle Jim Bob Duggar and his wife Michelle Duggar leading the way. The Duggar family rules imposed by Jim Bob included strict guidelines on clothing, with women being encouraged to wear high-cut shirts with long sleeves. The family's guidance went even further, suggesting that women should not have social media, consume modern entertainment, or even share front-facing hugs. Despite these strict guidelines, Duggar has never been one to shy away from flouting the rules. She often wears form-fitting clothes and is vocally against her aunt and uncle's conservative views.