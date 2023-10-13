‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton Imitates Barbie, Adopts a Hard-Rock Aesthetic in New Video

In the captivating world of TLC's 1,000-Lb. Sisters, viewers have been on an incredible ride witnessing Amy Slaton's remarkable transformation. Amy recently treated her TikTok followers to a video that showcased her in two different filters. The first part of the video captured the reality star in a casual V-neck top in black and white, revealing her unfiltered appearance. However, the atmosphere shifted as the filter transformed Amy into a Barbie, complete with a green face, pink blush, and an altered dress.

Subsequently, she appeared in an off-white dress with a charming pink bow, all part of the filter's effects. Amy opted for a natural look and went makeup-free and accessory-free, styling her hair into a sleek ponytail. The accompanying caption was simple but fitting, "Barbie girl'. To enhance the playful vibe, Amy set the video to the iconic tune Barbie Girl by Aqua. In a second video, Amy, seated in the front seat of a car, struck a pose for the camera, with a Hard Rock glam-style filter. The video is combined with the track I Love Rock N' Roll by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, per Hollywood Gossip.

Next, Amy took to TikTok to share her playful side with unique filters. Opting for a "Sexy Halloween makeup" filter, she showcased her lighthearted approach to life. While fans have occasionally expressed irritation with her use of filters, many appreciate her commitment to having fun. Back in June, some followers urged Amy to embrace her natural appearance and cease using editing techniques. This sentiment, born out of admiration for Amy's journey, reflected a desire for her to embrace her authentic self rather than hide behind digital costumes.

Online reactions to both videos were diverse, with some fans praising Amy's playful spirit while others mocked the creative use of filters. Regardless, Amy continues to share glimpses of her life with her followers, embracing both the praise and the playful banter. The reality star, a mother of two, once carried an extremely unhealthy weight but embarked on a strenuous journey to shed the pounds. Her dedication ultimately led her to qualify for gastric bypass surgery, enabling her to navigate two pregnancies without complications.

Amy is currently in the midst of a difficult divorce from her husband, Michael Halterman, after four years of marriage, per The Hollywood Gossip. The couple shares two young sons, Gage and Glenn. Amy, who has moved back to her Kentucky home, is taking care of the children during the week, while Michael resides in a modest apartment, caring for them on weekends. Their tumultuous relationship became public knowledge in February when a 911 dispatch unveiled a heated altercation between them. Despite authorities determining neither party was under the influence of substances, the situation prompted Amy to seek a restraining order against Michael.

