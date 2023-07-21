When Liev Schreiber Said Angelina Jolie's Beauty in 'Salt' Made Him 'Very Nervous'

In the 2010 film Salt, Angelina Jolie and Liev Schreiber starred alongside each other, with Jolie playing a CIA officer gone rogue, and Schreiber, a CIA division head. While their characters engaged in an intense cat-and-mouse chase on-screen, their relationship off-screen was different. Initially, Schreiber was very nervous about working with Jolie, but he soon became friendly with her as the tension dissipated. Jolie even expressed interest in working together again, but he was hesitant about the idea.

In an interview with Cinemablend back in 2010, Schreiber revealed how he broke the ice with Jolie on set. He said, "I hadn't known her very well at all. I was very nervous in the beginning. I get very nervous around famous people and I get nervous around beautiful women. This was a big double whammy for me and initially really uncomfortable, which was worrying me." Schreiber was able to bond with Jolie as they were both parents and found kids to be a common topic of interest.

During the filming of Salt, Jolie dressed up in drag for a sequence. In an off-screen conversation, she discovered that her co-star, Schreiber, had also dressed up in drag for a performance. Interestingly, another co-star, Chiwetel Ejiofor, had also done the same. This revelation sparked an idea in Jolie's mind to work with Schrieber and Eijofor on a new project where Jolie would play a man and her co-stars would play women.

Schrieber shared, "I'm actually nervous because Angelina is very powerful in Hollywood, and she's got in her head that she wants to do a movie with her, I, and Chiwetel, where Chiwetel and I are the girls and she's a man. I have a feeling that she's actually going to make this happen. I've been thinking about doing a cop show with Chiwetel where we're cross-dressers called Sassy and Butch. I'm Butch."

Indeed, the idea of Jolie, Schreiber, and Ejiofor starring in a film where they all dress up in drag sounds intriguing, but unfortunately, the project never came to fruition. Sometimes, unique and exciting concepts are discussed in the film industry, but not all of them make it to the big screen. Nonetheless, imagining what such a movie could have been like with these talented actors is fascinating.

Presently, Jolie is embroiled in a fight for custody of her children with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, despite their divorce being legally finalized four years ago. The constant disagreements seem to be taking a toll on the kids, who are reportedly feeling frustrated. Speculations have risen regarding Pitt's challenging relationship with their six children, with claims suggesting that Jolie has been restricting the children's connection with their father. The situation has attracted significant media attention and concern for the well-being of the children involved.

