Angelina Jolie’s Kids Are Fed Up, Say 'It’s Time to Stop' Court Battle With Dad Brad Pitt

It has been four years since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce was legally finalized. However, the ex-couple continues to fight in court for the custody of their children, and it appears that their continual disagreements have their children feeling fed up. There has been much speculation about Pitt's difficult relationship with their six children, with claims circulating that Jolie has been limiting the children's bond with their father.

The couple filed for divorce in 2016, but they appear to be no closer to settling their legal battle. Their children now want the ugly legal feud to end, according to Radar.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Revealed What She Truly Felt About Brad Pitt's Guest Role in 'Friends'

Angelina Jolie's kids fed up of fight between her, Brad Pitt: ‘It’s Time to stop

Read MORE 👉 https://t.co/Bb5TiV91Ee pic.twitter.com/t77xNvaC4q — Pro Hub of News (@prohubofnews) June 17, 2023

Following their high-profile divorce, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are entangled in a number of court battles, including custody arrangements and asset split. At the time of their divorce, custody of the children was at the center of the conflict. But, while that issue appears to be unresolved, several other disputes have been added to the legal suit. Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, and Zahara, 18, their eldest kids, are all adults now. Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, are also mature enough to have input about where they live, as per Marca.

An insider spilled, "Angelina doesn't want to let her fight for sole custody go, but the children are growing up, and even they tell their mom it's time to stop. The kids are fine with Brad. With maybe the exception of Maddox, they all actually like him."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Junko Kimura

Also Read: When Brad Pitt Said "I Love You" to Bradley Cooper for Encouraging Him to Stay Sober Post Angelina Jolie's Split

Despite reports of a troubled connection between Brad Pitt and his children, the source's revelation means most of them are "fine" with him. "That really gets under Angie's skin. If she has her way, she'll continue to battle Brad for years. It's become a part of her," the source revealed.

The former couple, who met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, were together for a decade before marrying in 2014. They adopted three children and had three biological children during their marriage, as noted by People. An insider said, "The war is far from over. Angie can't help herself. She still wants payback for Brad's part in ruining their marriage. Meanwhile, he has been sober and much more clearheaded about where they both went wrong, so he's refusing to back down anymore. He's had enough and won't just roll over and give Angelina what she wants."

Also Read: Brad Pitt Was Paid Only $6,000 For His Breakout Role In Ridley Scott's 'Thelma & Louise'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jolie Pitt Kids (@joliepittkids_)

It is anticipated that they will be able to resolve their legal issues for the sake of their children. "Angie goes through periods of wanting to move on from Brad and live her life and then pure resentment toward him, Brad would have settled things a long time ago, and at this point, he's spent millions on legal fees. They both have. The situation is ridiculous," concluded the source.

More from Inquisitr

The Last Happy Supper Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Had at the Chateau Miraval Before Their Ugly Split

The $164M Château Miraval Continues to Be A 'Bone of Contention' Between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt